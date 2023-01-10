“Made of Chocolate” – American Fans Disappointed Over “LeBron James of Soccer” Christian Pulisic’s Latest Injury Update

Injuries and Christian Pulisic have now started to go hand in hand. The USMNT star just can’t stop getting injured. Once called the ‘LeBron James’ of soccer, Pulisic is set to miss the next few weeks after picking up yet another knock against Manchester City.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The USMNT fans have set the bar really high for Christian Pulisic. Being the main man for the USMNT, the fans want to see their American soccer star do well overseas and make a name for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, it seems like it’s just not written in Pulisic’s stars.

The ‘LeBron James’ of soccer injured again?

On the back of the decent FIFA World Cup campaign, the fans finally thought that this was Pulisic’s best chance at Chelsea. The USMNT star has struggled to find a spot in Chelsea’s starting XI since the time he joined the club in 2019.

Without a doubt, Pulisic is a very talented player. The American soccer star just needed a good run of games to prove his worth. To every fan’s delight, the USMNT star started to find a spot in Chelsea’s XI consistently after the World Cup. Pulisic started his third game in a row for Chelsea against Manchester City.

Nov 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) dribbles the ball while Mexico defender Luis Rodriguez (21) defends during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

However, the USMNT star was brought off in the 22nd minute itself. Pulisic couldn’t continue playing after he sustained a knock from a harsh tackle by Manchester City’s John Stones. According to CBS Sports, Chelsea’s head coach, Graham Potter recently revealed that Pulisic will be out for ‘weeks’ due to the injury.

However, American fans cannot hide their frustration on social media after getting the news. Let’s have a look at how some of the fans reacted.

DIVE DEEPER

“LeBron James of Soccer Is More Like the Spencer Dinwiddie of Soccer” – American Fans Slam Christian Pulisic’s “Grueling” FIFA World Cup Claim After Injury During Loss in PL

The majority of the USMNT fans are very disappointed with Pulisic. Some fans are now also suggesting Pulisic move from Chelsea and start fresh elsewhere.

Good WC campaign for Pulisic; Road ahead with Chelsea

Christian Pulisic had a good FIFA World Cup campaign with the USMNT. Prior to the World Cup, Pulisic Revealed that the USMNT was heading into the tournament with the intention to ‘win to the World Cup’. The American soccer star managed to score one goal and get two assists in the USMNT’s four games.

However, The USMNT came crashing out of the World Cup in the Round of 16, after a surprising loss to the Netherlands. USMNT captain, Tyler Adams Revealed that they took too long to find their main starting XI. Prior to the World Cup, the squad’s key players suffered from injuries as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pulisic could have become the main man for Chelsea. The Blues are currently struggling with their performances and injuries. Key players like Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja are also out due to injuries. Chelsea’s striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is also not contributing enough.

Hence, this was Pulisic’s best possible chance to become a focal point and help a struggling Chelsea squad. It remains to be seen if he can make a strong impact after he returns from this injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: Lionel Messi Receives One Word Message From Hendrick Motorsports Legend Jimmie Johnson Post World Cup Heroics

Do you think Christian Pulisic will ever become the ‘LeBron James’ of soccer? Let us know in the comments below.