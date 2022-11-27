Maddox Kopp makes debut, starts for Buffs in finale – BuffZone

At one point this season, it appeared there would be almost no shot for Maddox Kopp to get on the field for the Colorado Buffaloes.

“I’ll be real candid, there was a time where legitimately he was probably the sixth-string quarterback on the roster,” said interim head coach/quarterbacks Coach Mike Sanford. “I’m being 100% honest.”

With only five Scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, being sixth isn’t good. But, on Saturday, Kopp was in the lineup, starting and playing the entire game as the Buffs closed the season with a 63-21 loss to No. 14 Utah.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button