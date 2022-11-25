Madden NFL 23 Gets Huge 57% Discount for Black Friday

Anyone who has yet to pick up Madden NFL 23 can do so at a massive discount now thanks to a Black Friday deal.

Madden NFL 23 EA’s Madden NFL 23 is 2022’s entry in the iconic Madden NFL franchise. Madden NFL 23 is a sports sim like its predecessors, in which players have access to multiple game modes and primarily build their dream team of American football players. New to this entry is the FieldSENSE system that grants players a more realistic gameplay experience.

Madden NFL 23 is currently available at a whopping 57% discount as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The next-gen version of the game is currently available for $29.99 as part of the deal, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions can be picked up for $27. The latest entry in the long-running, best-selling football game franchise, Madden NFL 23 released earlier this year with the franchise’s namesake, John Madden, gracing the cover.





Madden NFL 23 earned mixed reviews from critics, but many fans have praised it as a step up from the notoriously buggy Madden NFL 22. This year’s entry is not without its problems, but it does feature some notable improvements over its predecessor as well as new gameplay additions to help keep things fresh. For hardcore NFL fans, being able to get the next-gen version for just $29.99 versus the usual asking price of $69.99 is a steal, but since it’s part of Black Friday, this deal will only be available for a limited time.

The Madden NFL 23 Black Friday will also only last for as long as supplies last. In fact, the PS5 version may already be sold out, as it is no longer appearing with the Black Friday price. However, stock may fluctuate, and PS5 owners will potentially have the chance to pick up the game for their console of choice if they check back later on.

Madden NFL 23 is updated regularly, so it’s likely that some of the game’s lingering issues will be stamped out, and that some of its launch day woes have already been addressed. Any NFL fans that have been waiting for a good price may want to jump on this while it’s still available, as it’s unlikely that the game will be discounted this low any time soon after the Black Friday shopping season wraps up.

Madden NFL 23 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

