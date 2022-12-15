Madawaska Owls Boys Look To Continue On Their Success From The Soccer Field To The Hardwood.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) – The Madawaska Owls are transitioning to basketball where they hope to carry over the success of the soccer season. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story

Dean Gendreau:” Pretty excited about the team this year, we gotta mix of some experienced players and some good young players, so bringing back like four starters from last year’s team so that’s exciting for us”.

The Owls will try to duplicate the success they had in soccer, becoming the Class D North regional Champions and making it all the way to states. Their goal is to have the same success on the hardwood.

Ian Beaulieu:” I think going as far as we did in soccer, everybody is ready to get; we have a lot of soccer players on our team. So, having the soccer season we had, coming back to basketball now, everybody is ready to get that competitive edge back on”.

It has been a busy few months for the Owls as they now begin to focus on another season. The players transitioned quickly from soccer to basketball.

Carsen Cyr: “Getting in the gym, hitting the weights, getting stronger, faster up and down the court so we can stay with guys a little Quicker than us”.

Brady Gagnon:” Most of our guys we play pick up a lot at either one of- anyone’s houses or at the park, were just always outside finding something to do, playing basketball wherever we can”.

As a team, they feel they are the most dangerous on the offense with their shooting and know they cannot falter defensively. One of the big factors that will contribute to how well they can be defensively is staying disciplined.

Carsen cyr:” We have a good shooting team (Dissolves to) but just our whole offense we run it well and everyone understands it pretty well, but defense you can always get a little better”

Dean Gendreau:” Well it’s going to be controlling the pace of the game kind of thing, but also getting those rebounds, those long rebounds and then defensively; and staying out of foul trouble like anything else, I got some guys who like to reach, so were trying to keep out of foul trouble, so we work on that a lot in practice and stuff like that”.

Madawaska will have some early tests as they begin their quest for the gold ball.

