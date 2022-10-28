Macon-Bibb County encourages employees to stay healthy with Wellness Day

In a continued effort to support employees in their mental and physical wellness goals, the Human Resources Department held an Employee Wellness & Mental Health Awareness Day on Friday, October 14. Hundreds of our employees and their families joined in on the events at Carolyn Crayton Park that day.

Many participated in a 3K race, bike ride and tour, yoga, volleyball, kickball, giveaways, games, and other activities. Macon Mental Health Matters also had more than a dozen vendors set up with mental health information and resources for everyone. There was also a golf tournament at Historic Bowden Golf Course and a pickleball tournament at Tattnall Square Park.

“Working in local government, we’re all public servants. That can wear people down sometimes, so we wanted to find a way to celebrate our co-workers while also promoting mental and physical wellness,” said Wellness Coordinator Shannon Dobbs. “We want to support everyone not only in their physical wellness goals, but also give them resources and support for their mental wellness goals.”

A big thank you to our Human Resources Department for putting on the event and to the Fire Department for preparing lunch for everyone.

