Macomb Dakota volleyball’s success is built on trust

Dakota volleyball celebrates a point during its three-set sweep against L’Anse Creuse North High School on Oct. 5 at Dakota High School.

Dakota junior Johanna Tillman looks to advance the ball past L’Anse Creuse North sophomore Kate Schneider, right, and junior Sarah Curtis, left. Photo by Erin Sanchez

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — It’s a season that has been filled with significant success, as well as coincidental timing for Macomb Dakota, as they have dominated the Macomb Area Conference’s Red Division en route to the state playoffs.

It’s been exactly 10 years since Dakota (19-2), currently first in the MAC Red, last won a Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 state championship.

“It’s kind of funny because we just had the 10th anniversary, and they came out to a tournament and we honored them,” Dakota Coach Neil Rucinski said.

While the anniversary is enough of a coincidence to buy into a “Cinderella” season for Dakota, Tracie Ferguson, who now serves as an Assistant Coach on the 2022 Dakota team, was the head Coach for the 2012 state Championship team. Ferguson and Rucinski are a brother-sister coaching duo.

Regardless, Dakota’s Offensive Firepower has been dominant this season as Miss Volleyball candidate Erin Madigan leads the front line.

The senior setter and team captain, who was named Second-Team All-State in 2021, had 31 aces, 779 assists, 60 blocks, 177 digs and 94 kills last season. Madigan is currently committed to play volleyball at Arkansas State University.

Alongside Madigan is senior team captain and outside/middle hitter Olivia Gardner, who was an All-State Honorable Mention honoree last season. Gardner is currently committed to playing volleyball at Loyola University.

Both Captains have stepped into a crucial leadership role for Dakota.

“I definitely think we hold ourselves accountable,” senior outside hitter Bella Austin said. “Erin and Liv are our captains, and they both hold us accountable, and especially when we’re scrimmaging and we want everyone to play their best it kind of pushes all of us to play really hard.”

Dakota holds a team discussion in every practice after a game, where they communicate with each other about positives and negatives from the previous game.

While it is something small, it has been effective for the players.

“We do our plus-minuses after every game; it’s one of my favorite things,” Austin said. “I think it lets us reflect over the game and kind of see what everyone else is thinking, and so you’re not in your own way of thinking because that can be skewed either way.”

Accountability and leadership has led Dakota to an 18-2 record and a No. 9 state ranking in Division 1 according to the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.

Dakota Shocked the state last year when they made it to the state semifinals, and the confidence has carried over into this season.

“Last year, we surprised a lot of people, and that brought a lot of confidence and understanding of what the team could do,” Rucinski said.

Dominant on both sides of the court, Dakota’s Chemistry has been a significant factor in its success this year.

With Seniors Madigan, Gardner, Austin, Monika Gjorovski, Marlee Rojeski, Kylie Bugenski, Alyssa Balcom, Lexi Brown and Emma Thamarus, the continuity of a strong senior class has paid dividends on the court.

“We have a lot of Chemistry on the team, especially in the front row where a lot of our Seniors and other returning players on varsity are,” Madigan said. “The connection on offense is probably our biggest strength.”

The connection is not only strong with the senior class, but with the team as a whole. They participate in team building activities every Thursday, with everything from puzzles to band performances, but the early season team sleepover seems to be the most impactful.

“Returning members already have that relationship, but by having that sleepover early on in the season it helps to bring the incoming varsity players closer with us,” Thamarus said.

While the 2022 graduation class decimated Dakota’s back line, the trust and challenge continues to grow each week for the players who step up to take that role.

Austin has been a leader in the back row.

“I think I’ve taken the biggest step, back row wise,” Austin said. “I’ve never really had a solid back row position on any team, and I think I’ve been working really hard at it and just trying to focus on that. I think it’s improved a lot.”

Juniors Johanna Tillman, Delany Stryjecki, Sophia Payne, Nina Wyka and Karley Pretzer have made significant contributions this season.

As Dakota’s success continues, they inch one day closer to the state playoffs, and their whiteboard at practice mirrors the same message.

It’s a new expectation at Dakota, but it’s the same standard the players have held since they put on the Dakota uniform.

“They’re the standard set,” Rucinski said. “There’s still things we’re getting used to with getting the respect early this season with being favorites early, but the girls love that.”