Macomb County Class A volleyball all-stars for 2022 – Macomb Daily

Volleyball

Macomb County All-Stars

Selected by coaches

Class A

First Team

Kaitlyn Marsh (Ford)

Lilla Nicholas (Warren Woods-Tower)

Erin Madigan (Dakota)

Emma Thamarus (Dakota)

Olivia Gardner (Dakota)

Kaley Eller (Utica)

Kathryn Smith (Eisenhower)

Payton Lee (Anchor Bay)

Michelle Domey (Anchor Bay)

Sara Curtis (L’Anse Creuse North)

All-Defensive Team

Ella Jensen (Lakeview)

Nikole Nikolova (Ford)

Isabel Biermann (Eisenhower)

Trista Ameel (Romeo)

Lexi Smith (Anchor Bay)

Marissa Baaso (L’Anse Creuse North)

Second Team

Kate Schneider (L’Anse Creuse North)

Ella Rusk (Utica)

Giana Sager (Ford)

Ava Burman (Eisenhower)

Paige Slone (Fraser)

Alexis Brown (Dakota)

Rachel Youngblood (Anchor Bay)

Hannah Tymitz (Romeo)

Bella Austin (Dakota)

Johann Tillman (Dakota)

Third Team

Diana Marku (Stevenson)

Autumn Wirick (Lakeview)

Aaliyah Dunbar (Sterling Heights)

Grace Amoe (L’Anse Creuse)

Samantha Dietz (Lake Shore)

Lilian Gegovic (Utica)

Alana Powell (L’Anse Creuse)

Anna-Maria Cokaj (Chippewa Valley)

Brooklyn Ludwig (Anchor Bay)

Catherine Barnes (Fraser)

Brooklyn Lewis (L’Anse Creuse North)

Jada Pantaleo (Eisenhower)

Emma Pagliarella (Romeo)

Alyssa Balcom (Dakota)

Honorable Mention

Eisenhower: Marianna Sinishtaj and Gina Fedrigo

Sterling Heights: Natalia Zoma and Breanna Karcho

Warren Woods-Tower: Adna Didic and Kasey Gray

Dakota: Kylie Bugenski

Romeo: Evelyn Vires and Reese Fountain

Anchor Bay: Amelia Klos and Lea Wasielewski

Ford: Lilly Margiljaj and Natalia Malewicz

L’Anse Creuse North: Saniyah Terry and Jadeyn Bisdorf

L’Anse Creuse: Sydney Duryee and Alaina Dujardin

Fraser: Lola Rosol and Marissa Gutow

Chippewa Valley: Alyssa D’Angelo and Jillian Tava

Lakeview: Milley McCutcheon and Kylee Pfeifer

Lake Shore: Samaia Cotton and Lindsay Jacob

Utica: Olivia Tessmer and Samantha LoCricchio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button