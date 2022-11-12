Macomb County Class A volleyball all-stars for 2022 – Macomb Daily
Volleyball
Macomb County All-Stars
Selected by coaches
Class A
First Team
Kaitlyn Marsh (Ford)
Lilla Nicholas (Warren Woods-Tower)
Erin Madigan (Dakota)
Emma Thamarus (Dakota)
Olivia Gardner (Dakota)
Kaley Eller (Utica)
Kathryn Smith (Eisenhower)
Payton Lee (Anchor Bay)
Michelle Domey (Anchor Bay)
Sara Curtis (L’Anse Creuse North)
All-Defensive Team
Ella Jensen (Lakeview)
Nikole Nikolova (Ford)
Isabel Biermann (Eisenhower)
Trista Ameel (Romeo)
Lexi Smith (Anchor Bay)
Marissa Baaso (L’Anse Creuse North)
Second Team
Kate Schneider (L’Anse Creuse North)
Ella Rusk (Utica)
Giana Sager (Ford)
Ava Burman (Eisenhower)
Paige Slone (Fraser)
Alexis Brown (Dakota)
Rachel Youngblood (Anchor Bay)
Hannah Tymitz (Romeo)
Bella Austin (Dakota)
Johann Tillman (Dakota)
Third Team
Diana Marku (Stevenson)
Autumn Wirick (Lakeview)
Aaliyah Dunbar (Sterling Heights)
Grace Amoe (L’Anse Creuse)
Samantha Dietz (Lake Shore)
Lilian Gegovic (Utica)
Alana Powell (L’Anse Creuse)
Anna-Maria Cokaj (Chippewa Valley)
Brooklyn Ludwig (Anchor Bay)
Catherine Barnes (Fraser)
Brooklyn Lewis (L’Anse Creuse North)
Jada Pantaleo (Eisenhower)
Emma Pagliarella (Romeo)
Alyssa Balcom (Dakota)
Honorable Mention
Eisenhower: Marianna Sinishtaj and Gina Fedrigo
Sterling Heights: Natalia Zoma and Breanna Karcho
Warren Woods-Tower: Adna Didic and Kasey Gray
Dakota: Kylie Bugenski
Romeo: Evelyn Vires and Reese Fountain
Anchor Bay: Amelia Klos and Lea Wasielewski
Ford: Lilly Margiljaj and Natalia Malewicz
L’Anse Creuse North: Saniyah Terry and Jadeyn Bisdorf
L’Anse Creuse: Sydney Duryee and Alaina Dujardin
Fraser: Lola Rosol and Marissa Gutow
Chippewa Valley: Alyssa D’Angelo and Jillian Tava
Lakeview: Milley McCutcheon and Kylee Pfeifer
Lake Shore: Samaia Cotton and Lindsay Jacob
Utica: Olivia Tessmer and Samantha LoCricchio