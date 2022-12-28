Maclay student combines arts, advocacy with curation

Paloma Rambana, 17, leads the youth perspective in arts, and it’s a fresh and invigorating insight into the future of arts administration and curation.

Storytelling: The curator’s touch

At the heart of it, one of the earliest forms of performance and creative expression consisted of an intimate exchange between invested individuals sharing stories. Humanity’s history is littered with stories whose differing perspectives call into question universal truths. But isn’t that the beautiful intersection of art and social engagement?

Maclay student combines arts, advocacy with curation

Maclay student Paloma Rambana, arts activist and curator, roots her work in finding, collecting, and curating stories that might go unnoticed.

“I think, every day, I go out and interact with people, and I’m gathering stories from them. I think that’s the best part of it,” says Rambana. “It’s been at the core of why I’m curating in the first place. Because I know that everyone has this story that they deserve to have represented in some form of media.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button