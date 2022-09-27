Macksville among state’s biggest turnarounds – St. John News

By CONOR NICHOLL

Macksville’s Jennifer Gillespie is in her 24th season with Mustang volleyball. She has won more than 330 career matches. This season is special for Gillespie in several ways. First, Macksville is significantly experienced with multiple Mustangs who play club volleyball in nearby Pratt.

“We’d kind of seen this group coming up knowing that they could be something special,” Gillespie said. “They have put in a lot of work in the summer to get better. Every one of them is in the weights class and has been in the weight room during the summer. So it’s just having your hands on a ball more than just the three months out of the year.”

Her daughter, Taylor Casper, is a 2017 Macksville graduate. Taylor, a local business owner, is a first-year Assistant Coach for her mother. As well, Taylor recently gave birth to Jennifer’s first grandchild, Chloe on Sept. 2.

“It’s fun seeing her come back,” Gillespie said. “Thank goodness we have got a good support system. We have great-grandmas that come and help out when her husband is unable to keep her. She’s been able to make it back to a couple matches already.”

Volleyball-wise, Taylor has helped her mother and players consistently find holes in the opposition’s defense.

“She is my eyes on the court,” Gillespie said.

Macksville, helped by the jump float serve, has 220 aces, already more than last season.

“Serving has been a big asset for us,” Gillespie said. “We have had a lot of teams that have had difficulty passing our serves, so that’s helped to keep them out of their offense.”

The changes have produced one of the state’s biggest volleyball turnarounds from 2021. Macksville was 17-16 last winter after a pair of sub-.500 seasons. The Mustangs have not won more than 17 matches in a year since before 2015.

Macksville is currently ranked fifth in Class 1A, Division I by the Kansas volleyball coaches.

The Mustangs have one all-time state appearance under Gillespie, a third place showing in ’03 behind 1A player of the year Katie Deighton. Gillespie’s former players are coaching at Kinsley and La Crosse. Deighton (now Blackwill) formerly coached at Quinter.

This season, Macksville is 16-3, including early season victories against Kiowa County, Otis-Bison and La Crosse, teams the Mustangs struggled with last season. Macksville was 16-1 after it won the Pawnee Heights tournament last weekend. Macksville is at the Kiowa County tournament this weekend.

This week, SIK has its statistical leaders, top performers, Andale’s 20-match winning streak – along with several of Kansas’ best turnarounds.

Macksville has a new weight room. Gillespie said the girls are starting to see “some more gains” and “more commitment” with weights.

Macksville lists 10 varsity players with Lone senior Lupita Galan, a 5-foot-11 middle hitter/right side. Macksville has key players with Logan Sanders, Mayce Russell, Kambry Adams and libero Roxanne Carrillo. Rylee Palser and Isabela Ortiz are at setter, while Ortiz also plays on the right side.

Macksville returned just over 80 percent of its kills from 2021, including the top-three hitters. Russell by far paced the Mustangs with 252 kills and earned second team all-conference.

She was the Lone Macksville returning player with all-league recognition and has delivered strong play in basketball. Russell was topsix in all classes in steals and played for the well-known Wheat State Elite in summer basketball. Adams had 92 kills, and Sanders delivered 89 kills.

Macksville finished with 213 aces (13.3 percent) against 175 errors. That was a ratio of 1.21/1. Russell led with 47 aces, while Carrillo was second at 41, and Palser had 33 aces. Macksville returned 87 percent of its digs.

Palser and Ortiz were the top-two Setters as freshman with 355 and 73 assists, respectively. However, Palser did not play in the Central Prairie League tournament in mid-October because of her grandmother’s sudden passing due to a boating accident. Macksville finished 1-3 at league, including a three-set loss to Otis-Bison, a team it had defeated twice earlier in the year.

“We were so young at the setting position,” Gillespie said.

This year, Adams has 116 kills, Russell with 110 and Sanders with 60. Adams leads Macksville with a .242 hitting percentage. Russell is on the outside. Adams is at outside/opposite hitter. Sanders and Galan are in the middle.

“She has really started off on a tear for us,” Gillespie said of Adams.

The top-five Servers all have between 37 and 42 aces: Adams, Sanders, Carrillo, Palser and Russell. Macksville is up to 1.83 to 1 aces/service errors.

“You don’t need the best six players on the team,” Gillespie said. “You need the right six players on the team.”

Macksville has vaulted its ace percentage to 22.1 percent. Macksville has often used a jump float serve that Gillespie called “really tough for opponents.” Kelley Maydew is the longtime leader of the Impact volleyball club in Pratt. The jump serve is a trademark of Impact. Carrillo has already made the Impact 17-under club team for next year. Ortiz and Adams have played for Impact, too.

“That’s their big signature serve,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie’s goal is to serve at 90 percent or better. Macksville is currently at 88 percent, although Gillespie has been fine with the percentage.

“Markedly more aggressive with our serves than what we were last year,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie was highly complimentary of Palser and Ortiz at setter. Ortiz normally wins tight balls at the net. Palser has 252 assists, while Ortiz has 68 assists.

“I told the girls, ‘I said, ‘You guys are going to be your worst enemy,'” Gillespie said. “As long as you play as a team, and you set a goal Everyday in practice to get better at something and we are working towards that, then we can go deep into the playoffs, and that’s our goal.”