Macie Phifer dominates, Ingomar captures the first-ever volleyball championship with a 3-0 win over Resurrection

STARKVILLE — It was just a matter of time before the Ingomar took home a golden ball in volleyball.

These Falcons had been competitive in girls basketball for years, and had climbed the ladder in each of their four seasons since starting a volleyball program.

On Friday afternoon at the MSU Volleyball Facility, the Falcons finally reached the mountaintop, sweeping Resurrection Catholic 3-0 to take home the 2022 MHSAA Class 1A Championship.

“We never dreamed it,” Ingomar Coach Andy Wilbanks said. “Never Dreamed it. But all the credit goes to these players. They are Ingomar girls. They work hard and their tough, mentally and physically.”

