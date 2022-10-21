Macie Phifer dominates, Ingomar captures the first-ever volleyball championship with a 3-0 win over Resurrection

STARKVILLE — It was just a matter of time before the Ingomar took home a golden ball in volleyball.

These Falcons had been competitive in girls basketball for years, and had climbed the ladder in each of their four seasons since starting a volleyball program.

On Friday afternoon at the MSU Volleyball Facility, the Falcons finally reached the mountaintop, sweeping Resurrection Catholic 3-0 to take home the 2022 MHSAA Class 1A Championship.

“We never dreamed it,” Ingomar Coach Andy Wilbanks said. “Never Dreamed it. But all the credit goes to these players. They are Ingomar girls. They work hard and their tough, mentally and physically.”

They were certainly that, but they also had a secret weapon — sophomore outside hitter Macie Phifer.

The 5-foot-11 Phifer was unstoppable, tallying 27 kills in three sets to capture MVP honors.

“That’s been our plan all season,” Wilbanks said. “Set her up and let her do what she does — exactly what she did today.”

The Falcons (26-2) won a tight first set 25-18 by rallying back from an early 12-8 deficit.

They dominated the final two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-10.

“After we got it together in that first set, we put our heads down and focused in,” Phifer said. “We knew we knew we were going to win. We had that Mindset that we weren’t going to let anything stop us.”

The loss in the Championship round was the second in as many years for Resurrection Catholic (22-7), who lost the 2021 title game to Hickory Flat.

“I just told the girls that we can’t let the outcome of this one match ruin what was a great season,” Resurrection Coach Keith Tucker said. “I’m so proud of our girls for getting back here this year. I told them there aren’t many teams that are still playing this weekend, and they have a lot to be proud of.”

