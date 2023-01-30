Macfrut 2023 targets leadership goal | Advertorial

The 40th edition of Macfrut, the international trade fair for the fresh produce industry, is set to take place at the Rimini Expo Center from 3-5 May 2023.

The event, which focuses specifically on the fruit and vegetable sector, aims to establish itself as an industry leader.

Firstly, this year the fair will be bigger, with two new exhibition halls being added. There will also be a significant international presence – 30 per cent of attendees are foreign professionals and 30 international presentations will be held.

Plus there will be a greater emphasis on content, with focus sessions being coordinated by experts to delve into future trends.

New additions for Macfrut 2023

Blueberries will be the star of the show. During the fair, the three-day event International Blueberry Days features prominent international experts and major industry players. The event will also include technical visits, a test field, and advanced training school.

Another novelty for this edition is the International Plant Nurseries and Varietal Innovation Exhibition, which will serve as a specialized meeting point for nursery owners, breeders, producers, experts, and researchers working in a field that is becoming increasingly important for the development of modern fruit growing.

Conferences, technical seminars, and workshops will be held during the exhibition, with discussions and updates on topics such as certification, patent protection, varietal clubs, and new breeding technologies.

The trade fair will also host Pianeta Rosso (Red Planet), a new meeting format dedicated to players in the tomato supply chain, from seed companies to modern distributors.

Based on market research and panel tests, the project aims to provide direct experience on how to translate consumer demand into supply chain projects.

In touch with production

Natural products for plant protection, plant nutrition and biostimulation will return at the Biosolutions International Event. This includes various activities for exhibitors and visitors, such as the Biosolutions Innovation Award, technical round tables, and the Biosolutions International Congress.

AcquaCampus has been confirmed and will be organized in collaboration with ANBI (National Association of Land Reclamation) and the Marche Region.

This area will be dedicated to irrigation and water management in fruit and vegetable production, and will include conferences, technical seminars, and workshops.

Finally, following last year’s success, the Spices & Herbs Global Expo, the first exhibition in Europe dedicated to the world of spices, medicinal herbs and aromatic herbs, will be held again at Macfrut.

This specialized event will serve as a meeting point for producers, experts, researchers, traders and processors: a ‘fair within a fair’ with a dedicated exhibition area, professionals from all over the world, technical workshops, and business meetings with foreign buyers.