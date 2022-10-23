Macalester Edges Johnnie Soccer, 2-1

Next Game: St. Scholastica 10/26/2022 | 3:30 p.m October 26 (Wed) / 3:30 p.m St. Scholastica History

Box Score

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John’s soccer suffered a 2-1 loss to Macalester on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Haws Field.

Following a scoreless first half, Branko Sciortino gave the Scots (7-4-3, 6-1-1 MIAC) the lead with a penalty kick 3:05 after Halftime and made it a 2-0 advantage 4:24 later.

Freshman forward Alex Bowman (Elk River, Minn./Rogers) cut the deficit in half for SJU (6-5-3, 3-4-1 MIAC) with his third goal of the season in the 79th minute, thanks to a pass from Classmate Riley Buxell (Afton, Minn./Stillwater Area) and senior forward Ryan Erickson (Eagan, Minn./Inver Grove Heights).

Senior defender Cavin Allen (Excelsior, Minn./Chanhassen) had an opportunity to tie the game in the closing seconds, but his free kick just cleared the crossbar.

Sophomore goalkeeper Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) tied a career-high with 10 saves in the loss.

Mac recorded narrow statistical margins in shots, 16-13 (12-7 on net), and corner kicks (8-6).

The Johnnies wrap up their three-game homestand by hosting St. Scholastica at 3:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Collegeville.