MAC Sponsors Grassroot Soccer’s World AIDS Day Gala

M·A·C was proud to Honor World AIDS Day, a day that is so important to the brand’s philanthropic VIVA GLAM campaign, by sponsoring the Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala on December 1St in New York City.

Held at the iconic Ziegfeld Ballroom, this was the organization’s 8th Annual World AIDS Day gala, and this year’s event celebrated 20 years of impact at Grassroot Soccer. The Gala is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raising over $1.5M to support its global adolescent health programs.

The evening featured Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers as the emcee, a menu curated by world-renowned chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, a performance by Afro-Cuban rockstar Cimafunk, and Appearances by Celebrity Athletes and health champions. Co-founders of Angel City FC, Natalie Portman, Julie Uhrman and Kara Nortman, were honored for their leadership and commitment to gender equality on and off the field.

M·A·C has supported Grassroot Soccer through M·A·C VIVA GLAM since 2008, donating over $3.2 million USD to the organization. M·A·C’s current grant to the organization funds their SKILLZ Girl program, combining soccer with high-impact health information regarding adolescent’s sexual and reproductive health (including HIV education).

Every cent of the selling price of VIVA GLAM Lipstick is donated to organizations supporting healthy futures and equal rights for all. VIVA GLAM has been fighting to end HIV/AIDS since 1994 and will not stop until we see an AIDS-free generation.

