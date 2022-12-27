Mac Jones to be fined by NFL for low block on Eli Apple, per report

Mac Jones says he wasn’t trying to hurt Eli Apple, but the NFL will reportedly still hit him with a fine for his cut block on the opposing cornerback.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports Jones will be fined just over $11,000.

NFL will fine Mac Jones $11,139 for low block on Eli Apple. https://t.co/eQFecUYzDt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 27, 2022

Jones’ “block” came when the Cincinnati Bengals had the ball following a New England Patriots turnover.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

Speaking to Reporters Monday, Jones explained his low block as a split-second decision to prevent Apple from getting to receiver Tyquan Thornton before Thornton could make the tackle:

“Obviously, I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones said via NESN. “Just kind of went down in front of him and tried to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. Just a split-second decision, and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game, so just trying to help the team win.” “I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. There’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play, nor do I believe that when I’m playing quarterback that’s what (the defense is trying to do). I get hit a lot, too. We’re all out there playing hard, and it’s just part of the game.”

Jones and the Patriots are in the playoff hunt as a 7-8 team with games remaining against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.