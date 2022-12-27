Mac Jones Reportedly Fined By NFL For Low Block On Eli Apple

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is probably thinking twice about his controversial low block on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Especially now that Jones’ action will end up hurting his wallet.

Pro Football Focus’ Mike Florio reported Monday night that the NFL is going to fine Jones $11,139 for diving into the legs of Apple. Florio also noted a block below the waist after a change of possession is a violation of NFL rules.

Jones, who discussed the situation earlier in the day on WEEI, said he wasn’t trying to injure Apple on the play. He said he was merely looking to prevent Apple from catching Tyquan Thornton on what appeared to be a lost fumble with Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt racing toward the Patriots’ end zone.

Apple certainly wasn’t pleased by how Jones decided to get in his way, as the veteran corner called it a “dirty play” following the game. Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay made his feelings known about the situation as well and he was definitely in agreement with Apple.

This isn’t the first time Jones has been at the center of controversial plays, including last season when Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns took exception to Jones’ ankle grab on him. Jones avoided a fine on that play, but couldn’t escape one this time.

It is the second time Jones has been fined by the league this month. He received a fine of $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he flipped a ball into the midsection of Buffalo Bills defensive lineman AJ Epenesa during a Week 13 loss.