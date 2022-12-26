Mac Jones is being called ‘dirty’ by NFL players, now Patriots QB might be disciplined

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back That is, Apple believes Mac Jones plays ‘dirty.’ Several current and one former NFL player agrees. Now, the Patriots quarterback might be disciplined for an illegal low block in Saturday’s loss.

The drama started when Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt picked up what he thought was a loose ball and ran towards the end zone. As Tyquan Thornton chased after Pratt, Jones attempted to block Apple by sliding near the cornerback’s feet, knocking him to the ground. The play was ruled an incomplete pass, so it wasn’t a turnover, but Apple was upset following the Bengals win.

“Of course I did (notice it),” Apple told NESN after the game. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before. I’ve seen it.”

According to ProFootballTalk, the NFL will review the play for potential discipline, reporting it was an illegal low block. Although a suspension is unlikely, it is one of the league’s punishments to promote player safety.

This isn’t the first time a player or players have been upset at the Patriots quarterback. Over the last two days, Jones has been called ‘dirty’ by several around the NFL. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay quote tweeted a video compilation of Jones controversial plays, writing, “dirty” along with an acronym that stands for ‘as (expletive).’ Below his tweet, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore responded with two laughing/crying emojis, writing, “What did I just watch?”

This isn’t the first time Slay has had an issue with Jones. Last year, a video was posted on Twitter of Jones trash talking Slay in the Pro Bowl. The quarterback said, “Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” Slay quote tweeted the video and wrote, “Man he was throwing Picks left and right!!! We literally drop like 3 a day!!”

Former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark also criticized Jones following his play this weekend. Clark also quote-tweeted a video, which is titled, “Mac Jones is a dirty player.” Clark wrote, “All facts, and he should be looked at that way every single week. Now, the boys know how to approach him each week… AND OFFICIALS SHOULD TOO!”

The compilation video features Jones’ low block on Apple as well as several other plays that saw Disapproval from the NFL world.

Jones Drew Criticism last season when he grabbed Carolina’s Brian Burns’ ankle during a fumble play. That incident drew the air of Panthers players with Hassan Reddick calling it “completely dirty.” Burns then wished other defensive ends “Happy Hunting” on the Patriots quarterback. This summer, prior to the Patriots joint practices with the Panthers, Jones said he and Burns “made up at the Pro Bowl and everything’s good.”

This season, Jones went viral when he slid and apparently kicked Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin. Jones wasn’t flagged or fined by the NFL for that play.

According to ProFootballTalk, potential discipline from the NFL, on Jones’ low block, could come on Monday or Tuesday.