MAC Announces Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls

CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference announced its preseason Women’s basketball poll and All-Conference teams on Thursday, with Western Michigan redshirt sophomore guard Lauren Ross selected to the All-MAC Second Team.

One of the key returners for the Broncos, Ross averaged 17.3 points per game, good for eighth in the Mid-American Conference. Ross appeared in 29 games, recording 178 made field goals, 56 made three-pointers, and led WMU guards with 4.9 RPG. She made three or more three-point field goals six times, made a career-high 11 field goals against Purdue and Ohio, and was the first Bronco since the 2006-07 season to score 37+ points in a win, doing so in WMU’s win over the Bobcats. She scored 20+ points in three consecutive games on two separate occasions and finished the season with 25 games scoring in double figures. Ross was also the first Western Michigan player named MAC Player of the Week and MAC Female Scholar Athlete of the week during the same week.

Western Michigan was picked to finish sixth, while in-state rivals Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan were picked to finish ninth and 12th, respectively.

Heading into his 11th season, head coach Shane Clipfell welcomes back 13 players from last year’s 16-14 team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament. Joining returning coaches Russ Rose and Meredith Applin and Director of Basketball Operations Emily Robbins is new Assistant Coach Akilah Sims and Director of Video/Player Development Akyah Taylor .

In addition to Ross, a redshirt junior Taylor Williams , the Broncos’ leading rebounder from last season at 8.7 boards per game, is also back. Veteran junior guards Hannah Spitzley and Megan Wagner along with redshirt senior Abby Voss also started for the Broncos last season.

Western Michigan welcomes one newcomer to the 2022-2023 squad, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, freshman guard Alli Carlson .

Below are the MAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll and All-Conference Teams

2022-23 MAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll (First Place Votes)

1. Toledo (11) – 143

2. Ball State (1) – 130

3. Bowling Green – 109

4. Kent State – 103

5. Northern Illinois – 99

6. Western Michigan – 91

7. Ohio – 61

8. Akron – 50

9. Eastern Michigan – 46

10. Buffalo – 40

11. Miami – 35

12. Central Michigan—29

Preseason All-MAC First Team

Quinesha Lockett, G, Toledo, Sr.

A’Jah Davis, F, Northern Illinois, Sr.

Ally Becki, G, Ball State, So.

Peyton Scott, G, Miami, Sr.

Sophia Wiard, G, Toledo, Sr.