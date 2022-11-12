Mabel-Canton meets its match in state volleyball semifinals – Post Bulletin

ST. PAUL — Mabel-Canton has forever been a volleyball program that relies on its defense.

Not much height over the years at Mabel and Canton, but excellent athletes, scrappy and coached by one of the best volleyball people in the state, Lonnie Morken.

On Friday at Xcel Energy Center, the Cougars ran into a team, Mayer Lutheran, that is every bit as scrappy, athletic and organized. But the Crusaders also had something over MC — height, as well as All-State outside hitter Gabrielle Wachholtz, who despite being just 5-foot-9, plays as if she’s 6-3, with so much explosion.

All of it was too much for No. 3 seed Mabel-Canton, which fell to No. 2 Mayer Lutheran even after getting off to a tremendous start

After MC grabbed the first set 25-15, looking as sharp as it had all season, Mayer Lutheran (28-4) completely took over. The Crusaders won the next three 25-14, 25-17, 25-13, advancing them to Saturday’s championship.

“Their physicality, first of all, is what is so impressive,” Morken said of Mayer Lutheran (28-4). “And it is not a small block that they have. We knew we were going to have to handle the ball well against them. Also, they have good routes run by their attackers.”

All of it challenged Mabel-Canton, which was making its first state appearance since 2001 despite having had a Slough of great teams after that. Beginning with the second set, the Cougars gradually lost their way while the Crusaders had theirs.

It means that instead of fighting for a Championship on Saturday, the Cougars will be going for third place, taking on No. 5 seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 12:30 pm.

As good as that first set felt to MC, winning it by a stunning 25-15, Cougars senior outside hitter Sophie Morken knew not to make too much of it.

That had to do with both how well her team had played, as well as how Mayer Lutheran performed in that early going.

In her mind, Morken was nowhere close to already making championship-match preparations. The senior knew what was in front of her and her team.

Mayer Lutheran is seeded second for a reason.

“I knew we couldn’t go into that second set with all of this confidence,” Sophie said. “We knew the other team was good. We also knew that they weren’t playing to their full potential, while we were playing about as good as we can play.”

Morken’s realism turned out to be more right on than she’d hoped.

The remainder of the match, the real Mayer Lutheran team showed up, and there wasn’t a lot that the 35-3 and fifth-ranked Cougars could do about it.

There was just so much weaponry there. Wachholtz is the most dynamic of this Crusaders bunch. But she’s not the only head turner.

Wachholz finished with 18 kills and 15 digs, fellow All-Stater Madeline Guetzkow had 12 kills and 24 assists and Isabelle Buhr had 28 assists. The latter two kept setting balls up and the Crusaders’ hitters knew what to do with them.

“Offensively, we were able to hit the ball to a lot of different people and get them out of system,” Wachholz said.

It was a night that began with “all systems go” for Mabel-Canton. But it didn’t stay that way.

Still, the loss did little to dampen Lonnie Morken’s or his team’s spirits. Getting to state has been too big of a deal for there to be much sandness.

“Getting to state is just an unbelievable experience,” Morken said. “It is so cool that you just want to get back here and experience it year after year.”

Mayer Lutheran 3, Mabel-Canton 1

Mabel-Canton#25#14#17#13

Mayer Lutheran#15#25#25#25

Mabel Canton: Sahara Morken 29 assists, 16 digs; Makenzie Kelly 27 digs, 1 ace; Kailey Ingvalson 3 kills, 12 digs; Sophie Morken 3 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs; Lydia Vatland 8 digs; Saijal Slafter 13 kills, 8 digs; Hope Erickson 4 kills, 3 digs; Kinley Soiney 14 kills, 1 block.

Mayer Lutheran: Gabrielle Wachholz 18 kills, 15 digs; Marley Martin 7 kills, 2 digs; Stella Maass 6 kills, 19 digs; Madeline Guetzkow 12 kills, 24 assists; Danica Martin 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Amber Hoese 7 kills; Isabelle Buhr 2 kills, 28 assists, 8 digs; Clara Keaveny 16 digs, 3 aces.