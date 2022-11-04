Mabel-Canton, FBA will meet in Section 1A volleyball final – Post Bulletin

This story will be updated with a much longer version later tonight.

ROCHESTER — A year ago, the Mabel-Canton volleyball team departed the Section 1A semifinals with a sinking feeling.

It had taken on Kenyon-Wananingo and lost a heartbreaking, 3-2.

On Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena, the teams traded places. Again they met in the semis and again the match went to a drama-packed five sets.

This time, though, it was the Cougars who left smiling, while the Knights had tears in their eyes.

MC won the expectedly tight affair 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-15, 17-15.

“I knew it was going to go five sets,” Knights Coach Tracy Erlandson said.

MC was the No. 2 seed and ranked fifth in the state. KW was seeded third and ranked sixth.

On Saturday, Mabel-Canton will play top seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy at 10 am for the right to go to state. FBA is ranked fourth and the section’s defending champion.

FBA has the winning stuff against Spring Grove

A longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ROCHESTER — Spring Grove played with Faribault Bethlehem Academy the majority of Thursday evening, Mostly looking as good as the Cardinals.

Middle hitter Addyson McHugh was doing great things at the net, libero Maggie Lile was digging everything up, and outside hitter Joelle Halverson was coming up with timely kills. And seemingly everybody else was contributing, too.

But it still wasn’t enough. That’s because the Lions weren’t as good as No.-4-ranked FBA when it really mattered — winning time.

Spring Grove’s Maggie Lile hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott/Post Bulletin

Ninth-ranked Spring Grove could rarely put the finishing touches on any set Thursday night and had its season end with a 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16 loss to FBA in the Section 1A volleyball semifinals at Mayo Civic Arena.

FBA is the No. 1 seed, while Spring Grove was seeded fourth.

Spring Grove was serving for the win at one point in Set 1, but couldn’t grab it. It also was tied with FBA 20-20 in Set 2, but couldn’t finish things off there either. After turning things around and doing winning things to end Set 3, going on a 5-0 scoring run to close things, it ran out of gas and was eliminated in the fourth set.

Thus, one of the best seasons that Spring Grove has experienced in years is over, the Lions finishing 28-5 overall. FBA moves to 20-10 and will play the Winner of No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton and No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 10 am Saturday at Mayo Civic Arena.