Maanum up for WSL Player and Goal of the Month | News

Frida Maanum has been nominated for the Women’s Super League Player and Goal of the Month for October.

Our Norwegian midfielder has enjoyed a Stellar October in the number 10 position. In her three appearances in the WSL this month, Maanum has bagged two goals and created seven significant chances for our Gunners.

Thanks to the stiff competition in our squad, Maanum had to be patient but is now relishing her regular starting position: “I’m really happy to be here at Arsenal and also to get game time, which I’ve waited a long time for .”

Her first WSL goal of the season came against Liverpool and was chosen as one of the best strikes across the league this month. Receiving the ball from Caitlin Foord at the edge of the penalty area, Maanum effortlessly turned and weaved through the backline to finish the attacking move with an emphatic finish. Voting for the WSL Goal of the Month is live now.

You can vote for the WSL Player of the Month here, as well as having your say on Manager of the Month with boss Jonas Eidevall among the nominees.