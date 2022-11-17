Maalik Wayns approved as new Camden High School basketball Coach

Maalik Wayns approved as new Camden High School basketball Coach

Maalik Wayns was named the Camden High School boys’ basketball team’s newest head coach on Thursday afternoon, Camden schools Senior Communications Manager Sheena Yera confirmed.

Wayns replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down in June to take an assistant coaching position with the New York Knicks.

Brunson led the Panthers to a 73-4 record over three seasons, which included a 44-game winning streak, two Sectional titles and a Group 2 state title last winter, the program’s first since 2000. Camden lost a 61-58 Heartbreaker to Roselle Catholic in the Tournament of Champions final.

More:Camden basketball’s royal family: The Wagners through the years

Wayns starred at Roman Catholic in Philadelphia, earning McDonald’s All-American honors, before heading to Villanova.

He played three years for the Wildcats, garnering Second Team All-Big East recognition his junior year as he led the team by scoring 17.6 points per game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button