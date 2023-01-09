MAAC Releases Schedule for 2023 Basketball Traveling Trophy Presented by VisitNJ

EDISON, NJ (Jan. 9, 2023) – The schedule for the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Basketball Championship traveling Trophy presented by VisitNJ has been announced. The Trophy will make at least one stop at all 11 member institutions throughout the season in addition to appearing at the MAAC ESPNU Wildcard Games.

MAAC fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Trophy throughout the season to share on social media platforms. All photos taken will be placed into albums on the official Facebook page of the MAAC and could be displayed on the big screen during the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships from March 7-11 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tickets for the MAAC Basketball Championships can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com or by visiting maacsports.com/basketball.

The full 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball traveling Trophy schedule can be found below. Games are subject to change and all MAAC games will be televised on ESPN Networks.

Day Date Matchups M/W Friday January 13 Siena at Niagara M Sunday January 15 Siena at Canisius M Sunday January 15 Rider at Iona M Friday January 20 Iona at Manhattan M Sunday January 22 Niagara at Saint Peter’s M Friday January 27 TBD* M Friday January 27 Iona at Siena M Saturday January 28 Niagara at Mt W Saturday January 28 Saint Peter’s at Mount M Tuesday January 31 Marist at Quinnipiac M Friday February 3 TBD* M Friday February 10 TBD* M Friday February 17 TBD* M Thursday February 23 Mount at Rider* W Friday February 24 Siena at Rider* M Saturday February 25 Niagara at Marist W Thursday March 2 Saint Peter’s at Fairfield W Thursday March 2 Quinnipiac at Fairfield M

*MAAC ESPNU Wildcard Game

The 2022-23 campaign culminates with the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships from March 7-11 at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the fourth consecutive year. For all information regarding the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, please visit MAACSports.com/basketball and by following @MAACHoops and #MAACHoops on Twitter. For tickets to the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, please visit ticketmaster.com.

About the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference:

With 11 institutions strongly bound by the sound principles of quality and Integrity in academics and Excellence in athletics, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) is in its 42nd year of competition during the 2022-23 academic year. Current conference members include: Canisius College, Fairfield University, Iona University, Manhattan College, Marist College, Mount St. Mary’s University, Niagara University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University, Saint Peter’s University, and Siena College.

