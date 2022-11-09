MA & PhD Programs in Decorative Arts, Design History, Material Culture

At Bard Graduate Center (BGC), we study the cultural history of the material world. Our scope is global and ranges from distant antiquity to the present. For more than 25 years, our interdisciplinary, object-based approach to learning through our MA and PhD programs has been training future curators, researchers, educators, and museum and arts professionals to ask new questions about our shared history.

Founded in 1993 on the idea that decoration is a human universal that can be found in all times and at all places, BGC’s initial focus on the history of design and decorative arts has expanded to include the crucial perspectives of anthropologists, archaeologists, cultural historians, and conservators. Today, Bard Graduate Center is the leading Graduate institute in the United States for interdisciplinary, object-centered inquiry into material culture.

