M3 Golf Lab takes a new approach to golf improvement

M3 Golf Lab co-founder Luke Brosterhous working in the lab with a client. M3 Golf Lab uses unique training techniques to improve athlete’s golf games at their facility in Riverside Plaza.

Luke Brosterhous/Courtesy photo

As winter approaches and the snow continues to fall, Golfers across the Yampa Valley can continue to get their swings in at M3 Golf Lab .

For the offseason and beyond, M3 Golf Lab is an indoor golf training facility inside the Riverside Plaza that uses a new-school approach to golf improvement and performance. M3 stands for motion, mechanics and mindset, and the company focuses on each one of those components to improve an athlete’s golf game.

M3 Golf Lab co-founder Luke Brosterhous said what makes his company unique is its partnership with Four Points Physical Therapy, which helps ensure that people move correctly in order to avoid injury and play efficient golf.

“We take a little different approach,” Brosterhous said. “We’re probably not real similar to some of the other offerings out there in the sense that we focus first and foremost on the physical side. We use Titleist Performance Institute (TPI), and we look at folks from movement and we screen people from a physical standpoint before we start any golf instruction.”

The ideology behind TPI started about 15 years ago, according to Brosterhous. Both he and fellow M3 Golf Lab co-founder Luis Gaspar have since become TPI certified and learned how to assess people and teach them to play better golf. They take what they learn from the assessments and by watching a client’s golf swing to help that client focus on strength and flexibility, as well as swing mechanics.

“The TPI framework is pretty cool because it’s really golf specific,” Brosterhous said. “Once we understand how someone moves their body, we can pretty much predict what is going to happen in the golf swing before they even hit a shot.”

M3 Golf Lab takes a long-term coaching approach to its services and offers several different packages including ones from six to 12 months.

First-timers at the lab can start with an hourlong intro session where they will take some swings using Trackman technology, learn the M3 Philosophy and set up a plan for which long-term program will suit them best.

Along with physical therapist Finn Gerstell, Brosterhous and Gaspar use their expertise to teach the three Ms, as Gerstell focuses on motion, while Gaspar teaches Mechanics and Brosterhous concentrates on mindset.

Brosterhous thinks one of the company’s coolest aspects is its ability to take clients through the TPI screen, and after viewing it, Gerstell can prescribe and tailor specific movement exercises from a physical therapy standpoint.

After clients have the tools physically and mechanically, M3 offers mental training so clients can take what they are practicing indoors with them to the outdoor range.

“I would see people on the range, and we would identify the problem, but really nothing was going to change until they could physically change,” Brosterhous said. “That was something we couldn’t do at the range of a golf course; we had to get them into a setting where they could do that.”

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email [email protected]