M. Basketball Plays Host To Louisville On Saturday At 1:00 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won a series-best five consecutive games against Louisville, plays host to the Cardinals on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have won each of their games against Louisville since gaining an 80-75 win in overtime in Tallahassee on February 9, 2019. The winning streak by the Seminoles includes three wins at home and two at Louisville with the most recent coming as a 79 -70 win on January 8, 2022 in the Tucker Center. The Seminoles’ game against the Cardinals marks Florida State’s ACC home opener for the 2022-23 season. Following Saturday’s game against Louisville, the Seminoles play host to USC Upstate on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 with an 8:30 start time.

FLORIDA STATE AT HOME SINCE 2015

Florida State is 89-12 at home in the last six (plus) seasons (.881 winning percentage). The Seminoles have won 89 of their last 101 home games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 86 of 98 home games (.887 winning percentage) in the last six seasons (2018 through 2022).

HAMILTON PRESENTED WITH PRESTIGIOUS JOE LAPCHICK AWARD IN NEW YOUR CITY

Florida State men’s basketball Coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on September 16, 2022. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame Coach at St. John’s University (1936-47) and the New York Knicks (1947-56), who was well known for his compassion and integrity off the court. The award is given to coaches who exhibit honorable character and who have impacted the game of basketball as did Lapchick. Hamilton is just the fifth head coach from the ACC to earn the award. They joined Georgia Tech’s Bobby Cremins, Virginia’s Pete Gillen, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, and North Carolina’s Dean Smith as Lapchick Award winners from the nation’s top college basketball conference.

CLEVELAND NAMED TO JULIUS ERVING AWARD WATCH LIST

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top Collegiate small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It marks the second consecutive season that Cleveland has been named to the initial watch list for the prestigious Julius Erving Award. Cleveland is one of three players from the ACC named to the Julius Erving Watch List. He is joined on the list by Dariq Whitehead of Duke and Leaky Black of North Carolina. The award is named for Julius Erving, who attended the University of Massachusetts (1969-71). He averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game during his career.

HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest Coach in ACC history with 396 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 177 career ACC wins at Florida State.

HAMILTON APPROACHING ACC MILESTONE

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton enters Saturday’s game against Virginia with 396 career wins as the Seminoles’ Head Coach in the ACC. He is just four wins shy of becoming the fifth Coach in ACC history with 400 or more wins as a Coach in the nation’s top conference for basketball. Hamilton is looking to join a select group that consists of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (1,129 wins), Dean Smith of North Carolina (879 wins), Roy Williams of North Carolina (485 wins) and Gary Williams of Maryland (461 wins).

RECENT DOUBLE DOUBLES IN ACC GAMES

Julius Erving Award Watch list honoree Matthew Cleveland earned his third career double double of 11 points and 10 rebounds against Virginia on Saturday. In the last three seasons five different Seminoles have earned 10 double doubles in ACC play: Cleveland, 3; Cam’Ron Fletcher, 2; Harrison Prieto, 1; RaiQuan Gray, 3; and Balsa Koprivica, 1.

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…

…Defeat Louisville and win its sixth consecutive game against the Cardinals. The Seminoles’ streak began on February 9, 2019 and includes three wins in Tallahassee and two wins at Louisville.

SEMINOLES PERFECT FROM THE LINE AGAINST VIRGINIA

Florida State was a perfect nine of nine from the free throw line in its ACC opener against Virginia and enters Saturday’s game against Louisville having made 14 consecutive free throws as a team. The Seminoles (Matthew Cleveland, one; Darin Green Jr., two; and Caleb Mills, two) combined to make each of their final five free throws against Purdue on November 30 in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge, and then made each of their nine shots against Virginia. Florida State is shooting a combined .913 from the free throw line in its last two games.

FLORIDA STATE’S RECENT SUCCESS FROM THE FREE THROW LINE

Florida State is shooting better than 75 percent from the free throw line in its last eight games as its season-long free throw shooting percentage continues to trend upward. The Seminoles have shot 85 percent or better from the free throw line in three different games — .933 against Florida (14 of 15), .857 against Purdue (12 of 14) and 1.000 at Virginia (nine of nine).

FLORIDA STATE FROM THE 3-POINT LINE

Led by Darin Green Jr., who is tied for the ACC lead with 26 made 3-point field goals through the first 10 games of the season, Florida State has made at least six 3-point field goals in seven of their 10 games . The Seminoles have made 13 3-point goals in their last two games (6.3 3FGM/Game) and made their season-high of nine in their game against Troy on November 14.

FLORIDA STATE RANKED AMONG ACC LEADERS IN BLOCKED SHOTS

Florida State has blocked 23 shots in its last five games (4.6 bpg) and enters Saturday’s game against Louisville ranked fourth in the ACC in blocked shots with 47 and a 4.7 blocked shots per game average. The Seminoles led the ACC with 127 blocked shots and a 5.1 blocked shots per game average during the 2020-21 season. Florida State ranked second in the ACC in blocked shots with 151 and a 4.9 blocked shots per game average during the 2021-22 season.

FLORIDA STATE WITH 40 STEALS IN THEIR LAST FIVE GAMES

Led by junior Caleb Mills, who ranks third in the ACC with a 1.9 steals per game average, Florida State has earned 40 steals in its last five games (8.0 spg). The Seminoles have totaled in double figures in steals three times this season – with 11 coming against Siena and 10 each coming at UCF and against Stanford – and have earned at least six steals in seven of their first 10 games.

FLORIDA STATE’S SEASON HIGHS

Florida State earned a season-high of 11 blocked shots against Mercer and totaled a season-high 11 steals against Siena. The Seminoles have earned at least five blocked shots in five games and totaled at least five steals in six different games.

FLORIDA STATE REBOUNDS AGAINST VIRGINA

Florida State pulled down a season-high 16 Offensive rebounds and a season-high tying 40 total rebounds in outrebounding Virginia by a 40-38 margin on Saturday in Charlottesville. The Seminoles outrebounded the Cavaliers by a 22-21 rebounding margin in taking a 22-21 scoring lead at the half and outrebounded the Cavaliers by an 18-17 margin in the second half.