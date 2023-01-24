M. Basketball, Green Play Host To Miami on Tuesday At 7:00 pm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For Darin Green Jr. basketball is more than just a game.

His love for the game stems from his family. His mom played high school basketball, his dad played basketball at George Washington University, and a number of members of his extended family played the game.

Green chose to wear the number 22 because that is the number his father wore. He is also the 22nd player on Florida State’s basketball team to wear the number 22.

When choosing a college to transfer to when he decided to leave UCF after the 2021-22 season, Green wanted his new school and team to feel like home. It was important for his parents to come along with him. Not only did Darin Green feel the family environment around the Florida State basketball program; his parents felt the same way, too.

“I like the coaching staff and what they preach,” said Green. “They preach almost the same thing as what my parents preach at home.

Green describes Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton as a “player’s coach who teaches”.

The first-year Florida State guard understands the value of a good Coach because he wants to become a Coach one day.

“Once my basketball career is over, I definitely want to get into coaching,” said Green. “I talk to Coach Hamilton all the time, and he thinks I could be a pretty good coach.”

With a mentor like Coach Hamilton, the possibilities are endless.

Over the summer, Green played alongside his new Florida State teammates on the Seminoles’ 2022 Canadian Tour.

This experience was not only great for Green to be able to get a feel for the Florida State basketball system before the season began, but he also got to bond with his teammates.

“It was our first time as a team actually getting to bond outside of Tallahassee, which I think was really good for us,” said Green. We had fun not only on the court, but off the court.”

The bonds he has developed with his teammates have quickly paid dividends.

“Outside of practice when we’re on our own, we play our own pick-up games,” said Green. “We all live in the same building, so we all get to play video games and stuff like that.”

With the support of his teammates, Florida State’s coaching staff, and his parents, Green has adjusted to his transfer to Florida State, and just as importantly, to the ACC.

Practice can only do so much. It’s very important to get exposure to the game and be able to understand how those Athletes play in the ACC play versus those in the American Athletic Conference.

Green, one of the best 3-point shooters in the history of the AAC, is now one of the top shooters in the ACC.

Fans sometimes don’t understand the time and dedication it takes to become such a proficient three point shooter.

“Before the season started, I tried to make 1,000 shots a day,” said Green.

After a successful three-year career at UCF, Green achieved what he considers to be his biggest accomplishment as a Collegiate player when he scored his 1,000th career point against Florida on November 18, 2022.

“Becoming a 1,000 point scorer in college is something I’m very proud of,” said Green. “That point total comes with a lot of Threes I made. That shows that the hard work is paying off.”

Entering their game against Miami on Tuesday, the Seminoles are finding their groove as they won two consecutive conference road games at Notre Dame and Pittsburgh last week. The Seminoles’ game against Miami will begin at 7:00 pm and will be televised on ESPNU.

“In the beginning of the season, we were young,” said Green. “Even the people who weren’t young were new to the ACC. It’s (Florida State’s) a new system for everyone, and it’s not an easy system to pick up. I think we’re starting to mature; we are heading in the right direction.”

Green feels he has developed a trust between the Seminole coaching staff and his teammates.

“Coach Hamilton doesn’t really get on you about a bad shot, when he trusts you, especially when he’s seen you make that shot,” said Green. “I really love playing for him,” Green says.

With the trust and family atmosphere that Hamilton and his staff have given Green and his teammates, the team is improving daily. With that trust, the team has gained comfort on, and off the court.

Green’s confidence continues to skyrocket. He scored 20 points in Florida State’s win over Notre Dame and added 24 points in the Seminoles’ road win at Pitt.

“Darin is a warrior,” said Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. “They have adjusted to a new system; a new style of play. Plus the effort we have to give in our system has been somewhat challenging, but he’s definitely stepping up and holding his own.”