M. Basketball Faces Nebraska On Sunday At 7:30 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida State plays in third and final game in the ESPN Events Invitational as it faces Nebraska in the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 7:30 pm The The Seminoles’ game against the Cornhuskers is the third game in a series that began during the 2005-06 season and is tied at one game each. The game marks the second meeting on a neutral court and the third in the state of Florida. The Seminoles gained their first win in the series with a 74-60 win over Nebraska at the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla. on December 31, 2005. The second game of the series was in Tallahassee in the 2014 ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Following Sunday’s game against Nebraska, the Seminoles play host to Purdue in the ACC Big Ten Challenge presented by Continental Tire at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center on November 30, 2022 at 7:15 pm

FLORIDA STATE VS. NEBRASKA – CONNECTIONS

Florida State faces Nebraska in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney on November 27, 2022 at the State Farm Field House. The Seminoles and the Cornhuskers have played twice, with both teams winning once. Nebraska is led by Fred Hoiberg, who is in his fourth season as the Cornhuskers’ Head coach. He has never coached against Florida State. As a player at Iowa State (1992-95), Hoiberg faced the Seminoles once – he scored 15 points with two steals in a 109-96 Seminole win over the Cyclones at the Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center on November 20, 1992.

SEMINOLES ARE THE DEFENSIVE IN ESPN EVENTS INVITATIONAL

Florida State has earned 21 steals in its first two games of the ESPN Events Invitational – 11 against Siena and 10 against Stanford. Junior Cam’Ron Fletcher leads the Florida State with seven steals (five against Siena and two against Stanford) and Caleb Mills (four against Stanford and two against Siena) has six steals in the two games on the State Farm Field House court. A total of seven different Seminoles have at least one steal in the first two games of the ESPN Events Invitational.

FLETCHER FROM THE BONUSPHERE

Junior Cam’Ron Fletcher is shooting .455 from the 3-point line (five of 11) in the first two games of the ESPN Events Invitational. He made three from long range against Stanford and two from distance in the Seminoles’ game against Siena in the first round of the tournament. Fletcher is on the best streak of his career in the last three games against Mercer (three of three), Siena (two of four) and Stanford (three of seven) as he is shooting .571 from the bonussphere (eight of 14) in the games this week.

FLETCHER CONTINUES TO LEAD SEMINOLES IN REBOUNDS

Junior Cam’Ron Fletcher has led the Seminoles in rebounds in both of Florida State’s games in the ESPN Events Invitational (six against Siena and five against Stanford). He has led, or been tied for the Florida State team lead in rebounds, in five of its first seven games of the season. Fletcher enters Sunday’s game against Nebraska averaging a career-high 7.1 rebounds per game with 10 coming against Troy and nine against Stetson.

FLETCHER STEALING

Junior Cam’Ron Fletcher has seven steals in the first two games of the ESPN Events Invitational and enters Sunday’s game against Nebraska with nine steals in the first seven games of the season for a career-high of 1.7 spg. He entered his third collegiate season with 32 steals in his first 38 career games for an average of 0.8 steals per game. Fletcher has 36 steals in his first 36 games at Florida State.

MILLS AS FLORIDA STATE’S CHIEF THIEF

Junior Caleb Mills enters Sunday’s game against Nebraska as Florida State’s leader in steals with 17 steals in the first seven games of the season (2.4 spg). With four steals against Stanford on Friday, Mills surpassed his total for the entire 2019-20 season (16 steals in 31 games). Mills has 56 steals in 33 games as a Seminole (1.7spg) after earning 21 steals in 35 games in his first two seasons at Houston.

GREEN, JR. CONTINUES HIS HOT SHOOTING FROM THE 3-POINT LINE

Junior Darin Green Jr. has made four 3-point shots in Florida State’s two games in the ESPN Events Invitational. He made three from long range in scoring 11 points against Stanford on Friday. Green has made at least three 3-point field goals in (three against UCF, seven against Troy, three against Stanford) in three different games and has now made at least three 3-point field goals in 40 of his 89 career games.

WAKE FOREST STAR RANDOLPH CHILDRESS CALLING SUNDAY’S GAME

Former Wake Forest star Randolph Childress is set to call Sunday’s game between Florida State and Nebraska with partner Mark Neely on ESPNews. Childress was 4-3 and averaged 25.5 points per game during his career as a Demon Deacon against the Seminoles.