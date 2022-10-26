Lyons Grabs Atlantic 10/Philly Soccer Six Defensive Player of the Week Honors

PHILADELPHIA – Another stalwart performance defensively from Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer has helped Garrett Lyons to Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Week plaudits, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon. The grad student also earned Philadelphia Soccer Six honors, announced on Tuesday.

Playing in all 90 minutes in each of the two games in last week’s action, the Silver Springs, Md. native helped the Hawks to back-to-back clean sheets against Loyola (Md.) and St. Bonaventure. Allowing just three shots on target in Tuesday’s midweek against the Greyhounds, Lyons and Co. again held the Bonnies to just three shots on goal to make it 264 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal, dating back to a 1-1 draw with Fordham. on October 15. Lyons added a goal and an assist to his performance against the Bonnies, helping secure a 3-0 win in a Pivotal A-10 Matchup that puts them currently in a playoff position with one game remaining in the regular season.

Lyons has been ever-present in the Hawk defense, recording a full 90 minutes in each of SJU’s 16 matches, the only player to accomplish the feat. Lyons leads the team with five assists, adding two goals to hold a joint team-high in points (9). The Captain has helped record five clean sheets on the season, three of them in conference play. The Hawks have conceded just five goals in seven A-10 matches, including just one goal in the last four to help set one of the best defensive records in program history in conference play.