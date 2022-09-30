Lyndon House Arts Center’s newest exhibit explores culture and climate | Arts & Culture

On Sept. 17, The Lyndon House Arts Center welcomed the public to view its newest exhibit — “The Ties That Bind: The Paradox of Cultural Survival amid Climate Events.”

The center partnered with the University of Georgia’s Willson Center for Humanities and Arts to bring the creations of photographer Tamika Galanis and sculptor Anina Major to the heart of Athens.

Galanis and Major are both from The Bahamas and often incorporate conceptions of place into their work. With a shared mindset and similar backgrounds, these two artists teamed up to shed new artistic light on St. Helena Island in South Carolina.

The exhibit, which will remain on display until Nov. 30, contains four large Photographs of St. Helena Island from the 1900s.

Hannah Mott, a sophomore Biology major at UGA, had a unique perspective on the exhibit.

“I’ve been to lots of beach towns and none looked like this. This means there are different sides to places tourists don’t see, like the culture and history of the local families,” Mott said.

Attendees can also expect to see two large ceramic woven baskets perched in each corner of the exhibit. Didi Dunphy, the program and facility supervisor at The Lyndon House Arts Center, was particularly drawn to these parts of the exhibit.

“The sculptures are very provocative. Not in just their materials, but in the way they share the gallery space. We don’t see a lot of large-scale ceramics in our gallery,” Dunphy said.

Dunphy was ecstatic to share these art pieces and to see how this message will impact Athens, Georgia.

“Art can really investigate an artist’s perspective on issues of climate and environmental concerns, which are important to Athens, as well as worldwide. We are a part of the world and we have to be doing our part,” Dunphy said.

This exhibit is free and open to the public. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, attendees can stop by anywhere from 10 am to 8 pm, and on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm The center is closed on Saturdays with UGA home football games.