Lyndon House Arts Center displays Athens student artwork | Arts & Culture

The Lyndon House Arts Center is hosting the Biennial program, “RE-,” the Clarke County School District Student Art Exhibition. The exhibit opened Oct. 11 and will be on display until Jan. 14, 2023, featuring the works by students from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

The exhibition is based on the return to “normal” that students and teachers alike were challenged with in the fall of 2021. This sparked the concept of what comes to mind when you think of the prefix “RE-,” said Dan Smith, the CCSD fine arts, health and physical education curriculum coordinator, in a press release. “Many of these words may seem to point back to the past, but they also point us to the future and in new directions.”

Didi Dunphy, the program and facility supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center, praised the wonderful versions of interpretation by each teacher and class that led to the “broad and gorgeous” show.

The works displayed are in a variety of mediums, from drawings and collages to never before displayed weaving, photography and sculpture. There are also large artworks that are products of collaborative efforts by classrooms and grade levels. Each artist’s work will be published in a catalog that will be available to family, friends and the community.

Throughout each section of the exhibit, QR codes are posted that allow you to read booklets that include teacher and student statements about the artwork.

“In a way, it’s kind of my favorite part,” Dunphy said. “I like to read what the kids are thinking about when they’re making their work … as you get to the older grades it becomes very provocative and meaningful.”

There are 80 prints of the student’s artwork posted on light banners downtown. Students can view their artwork on the “big lights…in the downtown area” which helps to “extend the show out into the city…and gives pride to youth education here which is super important,” according to Dunphy.

The low priority that is sometimes placed on art in school coursework makes this exhibit even more important, according to Dunphy. She lists some of its benefits as the development of problem solving skills through the arts and the inventiveness that you garnish, and also sees it as a way to further connect and invest in their community.

The exhibition is on display during regular gallery hours throughout the weeks it is held. All exhibitions are open to the public and free of charge.