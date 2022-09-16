Lyman Hall names Christie Madancy new girls basketball Coach

It’s an exciting time for Christie Madancy.

She has been named the girls basketball Coach at Lyman Hall, her alma-mater, where she played for her legendary dad, Nick Economopoulos.

“I found out (Wednesday) afternoon and I was really excited to be named the girls basketball coach,” said Madancy, a 1993 graduate who played for her father who recently passed away. “When I applied for the position, it was the right time. With everything that has happened, with my dad passing away, it was meant to be.”

In addition to playing, Madancy comes to Lyman Hall with coaching experience. She was an Assistant Coach at the University of New Haven from 1998-1999 and interim head Coach in 2000. She became the head Coach at Sheehan from 2001-2006. She stepped down after 2006 to serve a stint as Sheehan’s Athletic director.

Last season she was an Assistant Coach at Lyman Hall.

“When it comes to coaching I picked up everything I know from watching and talking to my dad,” Madancy said. “Everything I know I learned from him. When I was coaching at UNH and Sheehan I always talked basketball with him.

“Now, without him here, it’s going to be a little different for me.”

Lyman Hall Athletic director Steven Baker said he is excited that Madancy accepted the offer to coach.

“We had numerous phenomenal coaches we interviewed who made it difficult for the committee, but the passion Christie showed towards Lyman Hall was infectious,” Baker said. “We knew she was the right person for the job. She has a love for the school as an alumnus, but also due to the family connection as her father was a longtime teacher and girls basketball Coach at the school.

“It’s our hope she can take what she’s learned from her father, seen what her brother (Jimmy Economopoulos) has done as the outstanding Coach at Hand (winning a state title), and develop her own program that the Trojans and Madancy and Economopoulos families will be incredibly proud of for years to come.”

Nick Economopoulos ended his career with 619 wins and Class L Championships in 1985 and 1986. Madancy is not going into her new position thinking about milestone wins or state championships.

“I’m not thinking about state titles at this early stage,” Madancy said. “My thought process is to just have our team show improvement. We’ll start with small goals and take it from there.”