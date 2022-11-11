Lycoming Women’s soccer has 3 earn All-MAC Nods | News, Sports, Jobs

After playing key roles in the Lycoming College Women’s soccer team’s record-breaking season, Seniors Bella Green (a South Williamsport graduate), Emily Mort and junior Abbey Gerasimoff earned All-MAC Freedom honors.

Green picked up first-team accolades for the second time as a midfielder, Mort was a second-team selection as a midfielder and Gerasimoff earned honorable mention honors as a goalkeeper.

Green is just the second Warrior in program history to earn two first-team all-conference honors in a career, joining defender Melani Love (1996-97). Green led the Warriors with 10 goals, two assists, 22 points and three game-winning goals. She finished sixth in the conference in goals and seventh in game-winners and points. A three-time MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week honoree in her career, Green earned the award this season on Sept. 12, after scoring her first hat trick against Keuka College in a 4-0 shutout. She finishes her career tied for fifth in program history with 24 goals, tied for 10th with 12 assists, sixth with 60 points, and tied for fourth with six game-winning goals.

Mort earned her first conference honors, becoming the first Warrior defender to earn second-team all-conference honors since Kari Shaner in 2009. Mort was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 19, after playing 180 minutes over two scoreless draws against Marymount University and Bethany College (W.Va.) during the Warriors’ 5-0-2 start. Mort’s defensive work played a crucial role in the season’s 10 shutouts, as the center back played 1,524 minutes, second only to Green this season.

Gerasimoff set the program’s single-season shutout record with seven, earning a 1-0 win over DeSales University as the Warriors clinched their first playoff berth to break the record. She was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the effort, plus another shutout win against King’s (Pa.). Gerasimoff’s seven shutouts ranked second in the conference along with her .809 save percentage.