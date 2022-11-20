Lycoming men’s basketball team narrowly falls to Johns Hopkins | News, Sports, Jobs

The senior trio of Dyson Harward, Mo Terry and DeAundre Manuel each scored in double figures to lead the Lycoming College men’s basketball team, which came within a point of 10th-ranked Johns Hopkins in the final 30 seconds before falling, 69-63, in non-conference action at Lamade Gym on Saturday.

Harward muscled into the paint with 40 seconds off and got a shot off that freshman Isaiah Valentine to make it a one-point game, 64-63, with 33 seconds left. The Warriors (3-1 overall) hunkered down to play defense, but as the shot clock wore down, Johns Hopkins’ Carson James drove into the lane and kicked it out to John Windley in the left corner and Windley hit a 3-pointer with a hand in his face. The Blue Jays (3-1 overall) forced a turnover on the inbounds and hit two free throws to close out the win.

Harward notched his third double-double of the year with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with a season-high six blocks to lead the Warriors. Terry added 17 points and five rebounds and Manuel posted 11 points and three rebounds. Valentine finished with six points and six rebounds.

The Blue Jays led for the entirety of the second half, but never by more than nine, which they took at 46-37 with 16:39 left. The Warriors responded with five straight points, with Terry hitting a driving layup to make it a four-point game with 14:22 left. The Blue Jays got the lead back to nine again with 6:29 left at 58-49 after a Windley 3-pointer, but the Warriors Drew back within two possessions and then Harward canned a 3-pointer with 1:34 left to make it a 3-point game at 64-61. The Blue Jays missed a shot, setting up Valentine’s tip-in with 33 seconds left.

The first half featured 11 lead changes and seven ties in a back-and-forth affair. When the Warriors got out to their largest lead off a layup from sophomore Steven Hamilton and a jumper from Harward to make it 7-3 with 15:44 left, the Blue Jays responded with six straight points. When the Blue Jays reached their largest lead of the half at six, the Warriors responded with back-to-back buckets, with a layup from Manuel with 26 seconds left making it a two-point game before the Blue Jays hit a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to take a five-point lead into the break.

The Blue Jays were held to 37% (23 of 62) from the floor, but had three players finish in double figures. Tom Quarry had 18 points, Windley 13 and James 10. Sidney Thybulle notched nine of the Blue Jays’ 37 rebounds, one less than the Warriors grabbed, and James added six assists.

The Warriors get back on the court on Tuesday, Nov. 22, when they host Susquehanna University at 7 pm in Lamade Gym.

JOHNS HOPKINS (3-1)

Tom Quarry 5-14 4-5 18; Sidney Thybulle 3-11 1-4 7; Ethan Bartlett 2-7 0-0 5; John Windley 4-10 2-2 13; Carson James 3-13 4-6 10; Will Sykes 3-3 0-0 7; Brian Johansson 3-3 2-4 9; Jayden Nixon 0-0 0-0 0; Colin Crothers 0-0 0-0 0; Charlie Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 13-21 69.

LYCOMING (3-1)

DeAundre Manuel 4-5 2-4 11; Dyson Harvard 6-10 4-5 18; Mo Terry 6-13 3-5 17; Steven Hamilton 2-7 0-0 4; Brendon Blackson 1-6 0-0 2; Isaiah Valentine 1-5 4-4 6; Mavin James 0-1 0-0 0; JJ Beagle 2-4 0-0 5; Ivan Komitski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-18 63.

Halftime: JHU, 40-35. 3-point goals: JHU 10-27 (Quarry 4-10, Windley 3-5, Sykes 1-1, Johansson 1-1; Barlett 1-5, James 0-5), L 6-19 (Harward 2-4 , Terry 2-4, Beagle 1-3, Manuel 1-1, Komitski 0-1, Hamilton 0-2, Blackson 0-2, Valentine 0-2). Fouled out: JHU-none; L-none. Rebounds: JHU 37 (Thybull 9), L 38 (Harward 10). Assists: JHU 12 (James 6), L 5 (James 2, Valentine 2). Technical fouls: JHU-none; L-none. Total fouls: JHU 17, L 16. A: 569.