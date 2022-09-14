Lyco men’s soccer earns regional rank | News, Sports, Jobs

For the eighth time in the last nine years, the Lycoming College men’s soccer team has earned a regional ranking from the United Soccer Coaches, sitting seventh in the opening Region IV ranking, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Warriors (2-1-2 overall) have opened the year with a pair of games against teams in the opening rankings, including a 1-1 draw with 12th-ranked Johns Hopkins. The team also lost, 1-0, to Region IV’s fifth-ranked Rowan University on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Lycoming has once again relied on a stingy defense that has allowed just three goals through the first five games, with sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke (Mercerville, NJ/Notre Dame) tossing a pair of shutouts against Mount St. Mary and Haverford. The team has not allowed more than a goal yet.

The Warriors have become a regular in the United Soccer Coaches Regional Rankings under 10th-year head Coach Nate Gibboney, earning a Mid-Atlantic Region ranking at the end of the 2013 season before rising as high as fourth in 2014, second in 2015, seventh in 2016, first in 2017 and second in 2018. In 2021, the Warriors reached as high as seventh in the first Region IV rankings.

The Warriors host Lancaster Bible College on Wednesday evening, Sept. 14, at 6 pm at UPMC Field. The team will be out for win No. 110 in the career of Coach Gibboney, which would tie him with Scott Kennell (2000-10) for the most in program history.