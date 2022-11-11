Luxury Travel – New Hotel At Caribbean’s Number One Golf Resort This Winter

The Number One golf course in the Caribbean or Mexico, Teeth of the Dog has eight holes right on the … [+] ocean, including this dramatic Par-3. ©2011 LC Lambrecht

When it opened in 1971, the famed Teeth of the Dog golf course at Casa de Campo became the highest rated golf course in all of the Caribbean and Mexico – and more than fifty years later, despite dozens of new courses and stiff competition, it still is.

Golf Magazine’s industry leading Top 100 You Can Play list Ranks Teeth of the Dog at the top of the Tropics and seventh best overall for North America – ahead of such famous names as Bandon Dunes, TPC Sawgrass, Whistling Straits, Streamsong and Shadow Creek. Leading international ratings website Top 100 Golf Courses also has it at Number One in the Caribbean – out of 50 regional competitors.

You cannot play golf closer to the ocean anywhere – and nearly half the holes are like this! Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

If Teeth of the Dog was the only great course at the resort it would still be a Pilgrimage spot for golfers, but it’s not. The late, great Pete Dye, the most awarded architect in golf history, designed all three courses here (and lived alongside the Teeth), including the Links and the 27-hole Dye Fore, which is a Hidden gem, fantastic, almost as good as its more famous sibling. It is uniquely situated on Clifftop Headlands over a Tropical river valley cutting through the property. Teeth of the Dog by comparison sits right at sea level, on the black Rocky coast whose jagged stones give the course its name. It has a whopping eight stunning Beachfront holes, including three of the most dramatic par-3s in golf, as close as you can golf to the ocean without taking off your shoes. In addition to three standout courses with 63 holes of great golf – and caddies – the resort boasts a full-blown Golf Learning Center with Trackman technology.

Dye Fore, one of three Pete Dye-designed courses at the resort, isn’t too shabby either. Laurence Lambrecht

While Casa de Campo Resort & Villas is one of the world’s top golf destinations, it is also much more, the premier resort of any kind in the Dominican Republic, with 7,000 acres of unrivaled vacation facilities and adventure. It has a world-class 370-slip marina and Yacht club with excellent deep sea sportfishing, polo fields and an equestrian club, a first-rate tennis center with more than a dozen har-tru courts overlooking the ocean, and a 245-acre shooting club. It has a large and gorgeous private beach with full beach club and lots of water sports, three pools, several venues with nightly live music, even free merengue lessons. There are eight restaurants, two food trucks, half a dozen bars, and a full-blown nightclub. The extensive culinary offerings feature both exquisite Dominican cuisine and flavors from all over the globe, from casual to fine dining. Most people opt for all-inclusive packages that make the food and adult beverages very affordable for a luxury resort. There is far more shopping than you would expect, from international boutiques to local artisans.

How many other resorts on earth have an entire replica 16th century Mediterranean village? Zero. Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

The most unique resort feature of all at Casa de Campo is Altos de Chavon, a replica of an entire 16th century Mediterranean village, built by hand out of stone and truly a place like no other. It is a living cultural center full of working international artists with active Studios in many different mediums you can visit, its cobblestone Streets are lined with shops, galleries and restaurants, there’s an Archaeological museum, church, and 5,000-seat open air Roman-style Amphitheater that has been home to such star performers as Elton John, Julio Iglesias, Placido Domingo and Andrea Bocelli. You won’t find that at any other golf resort in the world.

But the big news this winter at Casa de Campo is the opening of a brand-new luxury boutique hotel within the huge resort, The Premier Club at Casa de Campo, an all-suite elevated Lodging choice that will instantly become one of the most popular Tropical Escapes from the Chilly US winter.

Bedroom in one of the suites at the new all-suite Premier Club at Casa de Campo, opening next month. Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

“The Premier Club at Casa de Campo will create an unprecedented level of privacy and exclusivity for our guests to enjoy,” said Senior Vice President Jason Kycek. “From the moment they arrive, guests will be privately checked-in by our welcome receptionists at the exclusive Premier Club Lounge and be able to relax in seclusion while enjoying a drink or light appetizers at the Club Lounge Bar. Featuring both indoor and outdoor areas, Premier Club guests will be able to maintain autonomy that is exclusive only to guests staying in our new suites. We are Grateful to be able to take Casa de Campo to the next level and raise the bar in luxury Hospitality within the Dominican Republic.”

A suite at the Premier Club, the new top luxury hotel choice within Casa de Campo. Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Raising the bar is no easy feat here, as the accommodations were already impressive, a mix of hotel rooms, suites, and luxury villa rentals in all shapes and sizes, many staffed. The Premier Club at Casa de Campo is a more hotel-style option, and in addition to its own private lounge and bar, it will include a total of 58 luxurious suites: 53 Premier Junior Suites, four Premier One-Bedroom Suites, and the Premier Presidential Suite. Each will offer luxurious amenities not found in other parts of the hotel, such as an exclusive golf cart for traveling throughout the resort, private concierge service, nightly turndown service, and a customized pillow and aromatherapy menu. Other exclusive amenities include Oversized Smart TVs with international cable and streaming channels, full-size premium wet-bars and beverages, and a selection of artisanal gourmet coffees and teas. The new Premier Club will be available for booking starting in December 2022.