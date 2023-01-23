LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Announces Artist Bradley Theodore as First Brand Ambassador

Theodore and LuxUrban to Collaborate on “LuxUrban by Theodore” Experience

MIAMI, January 23, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq: LUXH) (or “the Company”), which utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities, announced today that internationally renowned artist Bradley Theodore will serve as the Company’s first brand ambassador. The relationship will be built around Theodore’s bold, colorful, and iconic approach to art, and will feature the promotion of his original works through a variety of activities designed to enhance the LuxUrban experience.

“Bradley Theodore is an Incredible artist who has collaborated with some of the world’s most recognized and respected brands, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to incorporate his vision into the LuxUrban experience,” said Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and CEO. “In its best and purest form, travel – like art – should be a transcendent experience; it should stir your emotions while affording the time to be still and discover the beauty that resides just below the surface of Everyday life. Working with Bradley, we will create an intersection between art and hospitality that provides LuxUrban guests with an unforgettable travel experience.”

Theodore is a Turks and Caicos born, New York-based contemporary artist who began his career creating large-format street art and is now internationally renowned for his Portraits of prominent figures using his Hallmark kaleidoscopic skeletal style. Theodore has exhibited his work in galleries across the world and has collaborated with popular artists and brands on projects for Puma, Moët, Rolls-Royce, LEGO, and Moleskin. He has served as the Official Artist of the US Open, was the subject of an independent film, and created a limited edition of bottles for HAIG Whiskey and David Beckham. Additional information can be found at https://www.bradleytheodore.com/.

Theodore will have studio space at certain LuxUrban properties, and it is anticipated that his sculptures and artwork will be displayed in the lobby and select guest rooms of LuxUrban properties in Miami Beach, Los Angeles, and New York City beginning in March 2023. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase pieces by Theodore. There are also plans for Theodore to host an Art Basel event at LuxUrban’s recently acquired Townhouse Hotel in Miami’s South Beach later this year.

“One of my greatest passions is traveling, so being able to share my artwork with LuxUrban’s guests at the Company’s newly acquired high-end properties is exciting,” said Theodore. “I’ve chosen to align myself with LuxUrban given their rapid growth in key destination cities and their enthusiasm to incorporate an arts and cultural center experience for their diverse clientele.”

LuxUrban Hotels Inc.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company’s future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create “win-win” opportunities for owners of displaced hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company’s own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company’s consumer brand, LuxUrbanTM.

