Luton Town 3-3 Huddersfield Town: Terriers grab point in six-goal thriller

Elijah Adebayo scored his first two goals for Luton Town this season with his first half efforts

A first Huddersfield Town goal from Ben Jackson rescued a point from a six-goal thriller with Luton Town.

The visitors had led twice in the first half through a Carlton Morris own goal and a Jordan Rhodes penalty but had twice been pegged back by Elijah Adebayo.

Luton had gone in front on the stroke of half-time thanks to Jordan Clark as they sought a third straight win.

However, Jackson converted from a corner as Huddersfield rescued a first point under new manager Mark Fotheringham, although they remain in the Championship’s bottom three.

But they ended up with 10 men as David Kasumu was sent off in injury time for two bookable offences.

These two sides were unlikely play-off rivals last season, but the Terriers are on a second manager since they overcame Luton over two legs in May’s semi-final.

Danny Schofield only lasted nine games having replaced Carlos Corbera, with this being just the second match in charge for Fotheringham. And the Scot saw his new side go in front when Hatters striker Morris got the final touch to Sorba Thomas’ in-swinging corner.

But the lead only lasted seven minutes before Adebayo turned in the box and his goalbound shot was diverted past goalkeeper Lee Nicholls by Town defender Michal Helik.

A Rhodes penalty had the visitors back in front following a handball by Dan Potts, but again their advantage was short-lived, this time just five minutes, as Adebayo shrugged off two Defenders before finishing calmly.

And Luton were in front by the interval thanks to Clark’s first goal since last December following a buccaneering forward run from wing-back James Bree.

However, 21-year-old academy graduate Jackson grabbed the sixth goal of the night, converting at the back post from another vicious in-swinging corner from Thomas for the West Yorkshire side.

Both sides pushed for a winner before Kasumu was sent off after being booked twice in injury time.

It was a first away point of the season for Huddersfield and a fourth game unbeaten for Luton, who stayed in ninth place.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:

“I could only see them scoring from set-pieces. The trouble was every time they had one, it looked like we would head it in. We didn’t do the basics well enough.

“Apart from that, we were magnificent. We had 24 shots, 11 on target and three goals. We wanted to be aggressive and we targeted certain areas and certain people.

“The game plan was perfect apart from heading the ball out of our 18-yard box when they had a set play.”

Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham told BBC Radio Leeds:

“That team out there today and the style of play is something to get a little bit closer to what I want the team to identify with for the fans.

“We played exciting football with as many Offensive players as we could get on the pitch as possible. Towards the end, we had five players on the Frontline at all times and we really hemmed them back.

“I’m really unsatisfied with the manner we lost the goals again, but the guys showed good character to come back.”