Lusk Herald | Kicking off the 4-H year with fun and food

LUSK – As extension staff and volunteers served up hamburgers, hotdogs and all the fixings members new and old, parents and volunteers watched a lively kickball game taking place on the field.

The Niobrara county 4-H program Hosted a barbecue to help welcome new and interested members to the program and to gather current members to help with that welcome. Not much was said about 4-H in general, but the camaraderie between current members was obvious as they cheered their teammates and rivals around the kickball field. Volunteers Lexie Painter and Chrisanna Lund “coached” their teams through the pickup kickball game.

Extension Educator Kellie Chichester and Centsible Nutrition Educator Crystal Zerbe provided the meal along with Chichester’s husband Matt Jameson. The new 4-H year officially begins on October 1 with members encouraged to enroll in the month of October. The previous year’s Achievements will be celebrated at a dinner and Awards ceremony on October 16. The 4-H program will begin its next year’s activities with the 4-H Halloween Carnival on October 31.

This event is a combination fund raiser and community service.

Beginning in November project meetings, educational opportunities (ed ops), club meetings and 4-H council meetings will fill the calendar. Both leaders and members need to be enrolled online. For questions or help they can contact the extension office.