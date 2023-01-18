Lunar New Year, Jazz, Mosaic Workshop: Arts Wayland Winter 2023 Events

WAYLAND, MA — Arts Wayland has plenty of events and activities coming up. Check out all the events and exhibits coming over the first few months of 2023.

Adult Learn to Draw For Life Class “Learning to Draw for Life,” is a popular 8-week beginner drawing course for adults held in person at First Parish in Wayland. Local artist Mei-Ling Ellerman teaches a curriculum that will both support and challenge you to hone your drawing skills. Carefully designed exercises and Ample feedback on your drawings will strengthen your skills of observation, which will in turn rapidly improve your ability to draw accurately. In Level I, we will study contour drawing, tonal values, negative space, shading techniques, proportions, perspective, and color. You will practice the Fundamentals of drawing by drawing subjects ranging from animals to fruit and botanical drawings. You will also learn to use different mediums including Graphite pencils, colored pencils, and Conte crayon pencils like the Old Masters. My students are always surprised at how quickly they learn and start to develop an artist’s eye.

The January Small Works Exhibit- In-Person Take some time to view the Spectacular collection of art in Arts Wayland’s January Small Works exhibit in the Raytheon Room at the Wayland Public Library. The genres range in style, and the talent on display is second to none.

Arts Wayland Presents: By Chance They Met By Chance They Met (formerly Alter Ego) is a 6-piece band that has been performing in the Boston area since 2015, featuring a mix of contemporary folk, Americana, alternative country and classic rock songs that emphasize strong vocals and solid musicianship. The repertoire includes a wide variety of artists from the Indigo Girls to John Hiatt to Little Big Town and The Mamas and Papas as well as original tunes.

Tutti Bassi Classical Concert Tutti Bassi is the duo of Sarah Freiberg and Colleen McGary-Smith, two classically trained cellists who also perform with Boston’s Handel and Hayden Society, Pro Arte’ Chamber Orchestra, Boston Lyric Opera, and more. Formed in 2012. Tutti Brassi ‘goes for Baroque’, Exploring the rich repertoire of baroque cello Sonatas and European compositions from the 16th-18th centuries. They have performed throughout New England, and feel confident that First Parish in Wayland will be a perfect venue for their intimate, informative performance.

Sunday, January 22nd from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Raytheon Room in the Wayland Library Please stop by the Raytheon Room at the Wayland Public Library to celebrate the artists in our January Small Works Exhibit. The reception is open to the public. Complimentary food and beverages will be served. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their inspiration! Mosaic Tapestry Workshop, 111 Riverview Ave., Waltham on Saturday February 18th from 9:30-4:30 In this popular hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to combine simple and complex patterns to create a mosaic Tapestry or carpet. You will make a 5″ X 10″ Tapestry by creating intricate designs using Italian Murano glass millefiori, glass, jewelry, fabric and beads. Design templates will be provided. No grouting required. Youth Watercolor Class

Beginning on Monday, February 27th, Rahul Ray will teach a youth Painting With Watercolor Class at The First Parish in Wayland. In this class, you will develop or refine your skill in painting with watercolor. Sketching will be an integral part of the exercise. The class will be held in a studio setting and will focus on fundamental skills, such as observation, perspective, scale, and technique. Various subjects, including still-life, floral, and Tapestry will be included in the exercises. The age range is from 6 years through 14 years old and will run for 8 weeks. After this course, success with watercolor, considered a difficult medium, will be all but guaranteed! Adult Watercolor Class Exercise your creative muscles in the New Year and learn a new skill to boot! Beginning on Monday, February 27th, Rahul Ray will teach a Painting With Watercolor Class geared toward adults at The First Parish in Wayland. In this class, you will develop or refine your skill in painting with watercolor. Sketching will be an integral part of the exercise. The class will be held in a studio setting and will focus on fundamental skills, such as observation, perspective, scale, and technique. Various subjects, including still-life, floral, and Tapestry will be included in the exercises. This course will run for 8 weeks after which success with watercolor, considered a difficult medium, will be all but guaranteed! Wayland Lunar New Year Celebration This year Arts Wayland is a co-sponsor of the Wayland Lunar New Year Celebration. Buy your tickets today and enjoy performances, food, activities and more!