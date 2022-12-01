Luna Fete, New Orleans’ free flight fest, shines Dec. 15-18 | Arts

Imagine a three-story pyramid of iridescent bubbles, Mardi Gras Indian Queens wearing lighted suits, a 12-foot lighted sunflower, a silent outdoor disco, and an animated projection splashed across the face of the Morial Convention Center.

Those are the sights visitors can expect at the ninth annual Luna Fete, the Arts Council of New Orleans’ nocturnal festival of high-tech light art that takes place from 6 to 10 pm, Dec. 15 to 18.

For its first six years, Luna Fete was centered in Lafayette Square Park, with custom-made Architectural projections Illuminating the columned façade of historic Gallier Hall. During the COVID Pandemic in 2020, festival organizers scattered the outdoor exhibits across the city to ensure social distancing.

Last year, the fest relocated to the then-new pedestrian park that stretches along Convention Center Boulevard, where it will take place again in 2022.

Arts Council Spokesman Lindsay Glatz said the move reflected the fact that the Convention Center was a major sponsor of the event. But there were also practical advantages to the new location. The Convention Center provided easier access to electricity, she said. And the long pedestrian Promenade was safer, eliminating the need for festival attendees to cross city streets.

The popularity of the free festival had grown steadily before the coronavirus disruption, Glatz said. Organizers estimated that 100,000 people strolled the glowing exhibits in 2019. It’s hard to estimate the number of attendees at the scattered 2020 event, she said, but in 2021 as many as 60,000 people turned out.

This year, the Arts Council hopes festival attendance may reach the 2019 level again.

The theme of the 2022 Luna Fete is fashion and costuming. Here are a few of the attractions that will be on view:

“The Orishas” — Black masking Indian Queens Cherise Harrison Nelson and Ausettua Amoramenkum will present lighted suits.

“Wild Creation,” an Illuminated fashion showcase — Local fashion designers Renee Johnson, VanShawn Branch, and Cherise Lockett will present glowing designs.

“The Sewing of Soul” — an enormous, animated projection by the Thailand-based art team Decide Kit, will illustrate Black Masking Indian traditions.

“Light Connector” — the Portuguese art group Ocubo presents an interactive floor installation which features patches of light that follow participants as they explore the space.

“Evanescent” — the Australian group Atelier Sisu will exhibit a pile of enormous lighted bubbles that resemble “oversized, deconstructed Mardi Gras beads.”

“With/Out,” a silent disco DJ showcase — 35 local DJs will perform sets on both Audible and silent channels, presented by the Dohm Collective

“Kettleflower” — a 12-foot, lighted sunflower sculpture by Josh Pitts of New Orleans

Live music by Glen David Andrews, New Thousand and others

Luna Fete

WHAT: A free festival featuring lighted sculptures, interactive artworks, and live music, with food and drinks available.

WHERE: The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, pedestrian park, north end, 900 Convention Center Blvd.

WHEN: 6 to 10 pm, Dec. 15-18

