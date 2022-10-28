Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival celebrates local artists and the arts

The 2022 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, the largest free outdoor arts festival of its kind in South Texas, will host over 200 individual artists on Nov. 19, closing down city Streets from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to Travis Park.

Artists are working solo and in collaborations to showcase live music, fine art, film, digital art, dance, poetry and large-scale art installations.

