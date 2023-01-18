Lumberyard in Catskill to sell arts campus, change mission

CATSKILL — Lumberyard, an ambitious, $10 million arts center opened in 2018 that Hosted Residencies and shows by performance companies and offered state-of-the-art facilities for production of film and television but struggled financially even before the pandemic, will be sold as its parent organization refocuses its mission.

A subsidiary of the New York City-based American Dance Institute, Lumberyard was cherished by dance and theater companies, giving them time, facilities and financial support during one- to two-week stays to develop new works that would go on to premieres in bigger markets after previews in Catskill. Among the organizations that spent time at Lumberyard were the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company; the Brooklyn Academy of Music named Lumberyard the first Residency partner in BAM’s 150-year history; and signatories lauding Lumberyard in a 2019 fundraising letter that highlighted its value included prima ballerina Wendy Whelan and legendary lighting designer Jennifer Tipton.

But, in a refrain familiar throughout the arts world, “The Pandemic changed everything,” Adrienne Willis said Wednesday. She is the institute’s executive and artistic director, who shepherded the Lumberyard project since its 2015 inception.

The ability to host residencies, technical rehearsals and performances was sharply affected, she said. More importantly, “When we bought this space, we never thought we’d be in the hottest real-estate market in the country. Everything in the Hudson Valley market just exploded during the pandemic, so we thought we should sell the property if we could fund our other programs,” Willis said.

The Lumberyard complex, being offered for $11.5 million, includes a main building, created from the century-old former Dunn Builders Supply along the Catskill Creek, with more than 20,000 square feet of production, rehearsal and performance space, plus workshops, offices, reception areas and upstairs housing for 25 people; and three Waterfront buildings across the street that the institute bought as an investment.

Willis said the institute hopes the main building will continue to be used in an arts capacity, although she said it was difficult to speculate what sort of entity might be interested. The development potential of the creekside property includes Condominiums or rental apartments, a hotel and/or restaurants and other commercial space, and its income potential would likely make the offering more attractive, Willis said. She said the properties will be sold as a package, not separately.

Sale proceeds will go towards bolstering existing institute programs, including arts Outreach to incarcerated youth and a special focus on expanding access for artists and audiences who are on the Autism Spectrum or otherwise neurodivergent.

“We want to see how we can help create a solution that is akin to (Americans with Disabilities Act)-mandated seating, but for autism,” Willis said. “There are already some autism-only performances, but there aren’t nearly enough, and we’ve received great interest in expanding it.”

Lumberyard Hosted eight company Residencies in 2022, offered a handful of public performances and was used by HBO for a big-budget production, according to Willis. She said Residencies and technical rehearsals are scheduled through the spring, with anything beyond that dictated by demand and a potential sale.





“We feel like we’ve had this huge impact on Catskill and the area,” Willis said. “Now it’s time to see who wants to take it to the next level.”

Founded in 2000 as a dance school in a Maryland suburb of Washington, DC, Lumberyard Evolved into an incubator-style organization. A large bequest from a patron allowed it to buy the Catskill properties in 2015. Following extensive and lengthy renovations, Lumberyard formally opened in fall 2018.