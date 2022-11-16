Lumberjack soccer standout Macava Smith signs with Saint Mary’s – Cloquet Pine Journal

CLOQUET — Lumberjacks’ standout Macava Smith made her collegiate plans official, Tuesday, Nov. 15, with the signing of her commitment letter to play Division III soccer for Saint Mary’s University in Winona.

The second-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection was joined by friends and family as she put pen to paper inside the conference room of Cloquet High School.

For Smith, the academic opportunities offered at SMU ultimately swayed her decision to attend the school.

“One of the biggest factors was definitely my career,” Smith said. “I want to go into Nursing and become a CRNA, and so I wanted to find a program that was really well-fitted for me. And everyone has just told me that it’s just an amazing program.”

The close-knit atmosphere of the campus and its smaller class sizes were also important for Smith.

“Cloquet’s smaller, and so I was looking for a smaller school,” Smith added. “It really was important to me to have that smaller student-to-professor ratio to know that I would get the help that I needed.”

This past season, Smith played a vital role in helping the Lumberjacks capture their fourth-straight section title after recording a goal against Grand Rapids in the Section 7AA final. Smith finished the season with six points on three goals and three assists.

Cloquet-Carlton’s Macava Smith (22) collides with Mankato East’s Ella Huettl (19) as they battle for the ball in the first half of the game at Irondale High School on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

She closes out her career in purple with 18 points overall on eight goals and 10 assists.

Cloquet-Carlton Coach Dustin Randall said her knowledge of the game stands out above all in what has made her so successful with the program.

“She’s a real natural leader. She likes to be vocal and she likes to learn. She’s a very, very smart individual, so I kind of viewed her this year in her role as a senior almost like having a Coach on the field the way she sees things more than other players and is willing to communicate and try to guide things, Randall said.

Smith is set to join a Cardinals team that is coming off of an 11-6-2 season competing in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under fourth-year head Coach Nick Rizzo.

Between the connections she’s already made at a previous campus visit and the opportunity to learn from Rizzo, Smith said she couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter in her career.

“I’m really excited to play with all of the girls there at St. Mary’s. They seem like such a great team. I went and visited and I actually got to stay the night. I had so much fun. They were all so kind and the style of play is definitely how I play and I’m super excited for that,” Smith said. “And also the coach. I’ve heard that he’s amazing, and I can’t wait to see where it’ll bring me.”