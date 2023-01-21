Luke Tucker leaving Dale County to re-start football program at Belgreen in Russellville

Citing a unique opportunity to guide a new program from the start and a chance to be closer to home, Dale County head football Coach Luke Tucker is leaving the Warrior program for a job at Belgreen High School in Russellville.

Belgreen is a Class 1A program that is re-starting the sport of football after more than 50 years.

“I am closer to my family and it is a unique opportunity to get it started the way you want it,” Tucker said of his reason for taking the Belgreen position.

Russellville, located in the Northwest Shoals area, is less than an hour-and-a-half from where Tucker’s parents live in Fayette in western Alabama. Tucker’s dad is Waldon Tucker, the Alabama High School Hall of Fame head coach who retired two years ago after 322 career wins, most of them coming at Fayette County. His dad is the fifth winningest coach in state history.

Tucker leaves Dale County after two seasons. The Warriors went 4-6 his first year, but had a 2-8 season this past fall with a young team playing in Brutal Class 4A, Region 2 that featured the state Champion (Andalusia) and a state semifinalist (Montgomery Catholic).

“I really love the community here,” Tucker said of Midland City and Dale County. “I love the administration. The administration was good to me. There are great kids (players/students) here, some of the best kids that you could be around.

“The football seasons weren’t the greatest, but the kids never gave up and they worked hard. They have a great work ethic here. There is an awesome coaching staff here. I am really going to miss the guys I got to coach with here.”

Belgreen, with Tucker at the helm, plans to have a junior varsity football team for two years before fielding a varsity team starting in 2025, the first time they can compete in AHSAA Championship play per association rules.

“It is going to be work ethic and getting up and learning the people and the community,” Tucker said of his early steps in building the football program. “They have had a winning basketball program for a long time and there is a lot of pride in their school through basketball. I hope to continue that in football.”

Tucker, who is also a physical education teacher, plans to remain at Dale County through the end of February before leaving for Belgreen. He was a golf coach during his first year and an assistant in baseball this year.

He came to Dale County after two seasons as defensive coordinator under his brother, Lance, at Memphis-area Bartlett High School.

His began his coaching career under his dad at Fayette County in 2007-2010 and under his brother, who took over the Tiger program in 2011. Tucker was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2014, a role he held through 2019.

He was also the head baseball coach from 2015-19 at Fayette County.

Tucker was a standout quarterback for his dad at Fayette County, twice earning all-state honors. He threw for 7,428 yards and 53 touchdowns off 430-of-879 attempts in his high school playing days. He was also selected a USA Today Honorable Mention All-American.

The highlight of his career was winning MVP honors during Fayette County’s 26-7 state championship win over TR Miller in 1996 as a junior. That game finished off the Tigers’ first 15-0 unbeaten season in school history.

He signed to play for the University of Alabama and head Coach Mike DuBose, serving as a back-up quarterback behind Andrew Zow and Tyler Watts and was part of the Crimson Tide’s 1999 SEC Championship team.

He left Alabama after two years and enrolled at nearby Bevill State Community College where he played on the school’s baseball team for two seasons. He then transferred to AUM and played two years of baseball there.

After college, he taught physical education at Berry Elementary and driver’s education at Berry High School while moving into coaching with his dad at Fayette County in 2007.