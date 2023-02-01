Luke Scarton: Lock Haven football | News, Sports, Jobs

Name: Luke Scarton

High school: Portage Area

Hometown: Portage

Sports: Football

Position: Offensive Tackle

College choice: Lock Haven

Other Colleges considered: Shippensburg, Clarion

Why I picked Lock Haven: “When I went up for my visit I really connected with the coaches. It is a new, young staff that has lots of energy. When they came to watch me play basketball it really helped to seal the deal.”

Greatest high school achievement: “Winning two District 6 titles in basketball and two conference championships in baseball.”

Coach Marty Slanoc’s quote: “As a coaching staff we were glad that Luke came out to play his senior year because one, we thought it would be good for him to remain involved and two, he could help the team. It became evident early in the season that with his size and athletic ability, he was going to get some attention at the next level. I’m really glad he is getting this opportunity and with some hard work, the sky’s the limit.”

How I got my start playing football: “I wanted to play my senior year with my friends and thought it would help keep me active.”

Favorite college growing up: LSU

Other interests: Baseball, Basketball, Hanging with friends

What getting to play in college means to me: “I am honored to have an opportunity to play in college. I’m trying to just look at it as another step in my life.”

Probable college major: Business

Parents: Christine and the late Anthony Scarton