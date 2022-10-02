Luke & Santana Lead Women’s Soccer Past Providence, 2-0

Next Game: at St. John’s 10/6/2022 | 5:00 P.M October 06 (Thu) / 5:00 PM at St. John’s History

OMAHA, Neb. – Sophomore Hannah Luke and junior Abigail Santana each tallied second half goals to lead the Creighton Women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over Providence on Sunday, Oct. 2.

With the win the Bluejays improve to 6-2-4 on the year and 2-2-0 in BIG EAST play, while Providence falls to 3-7-1 overall and 1-2-0 in league play.

A scoreless opening period saw both the Bluejays and Friars miss out on scoring chances. Santana created Creighton’s first scoring opportunity in the 14thth minute, heading a cross off the top of the crossbar.

Providence’s scoring opportunity came Moments later as Meg Hughes raced past the Bluejays backline and fired a shot over the Bluejay goalkeeper Keelan Terrell but off the crossbar to keep the match scoreless at the break.

After being outshot 6-2 in the opening 45 minutes, the Bluejays flipped the script outshooting the Friars 11-2 in the second half.

Creighton took advantage in the second half with goals in the 64thth and 81St minute. Luke Struck the back of the net in the 64th minute giving the Bluejays a 1-0 lead. Junior Maddie Radke sent the play into motion winning a fifty-fifty ball on the right side of the box. She then sent a cross into the box but off the head of a Providence defender. Racing on, Luke recovered the loose ball and fired a shot into the back of the net from the middle of the 18-yard box.

Santana extended the Bluejays advantage out to 2-0 in the 81stSt minute. Following a turnover by the Friars, sophomore Azumi Manriki delivered a pass across the field to Radke. Radke pushed the ball up field before Slipping a pass through the Friars backline to a running Santana. Santana then one Touched a shot past the Providence goalkeeper for her second goal of the season.

Creighton outshot Providence 13-8 in the match, holding the Friars to just two shots in the second period. Providence ended the match with a slim 3-2 lead in corner kicks.

The Bluejays are back in action on Thursday, Oct. 6 as Creighton travels to New York to battle St. John’s in Queens at 5 pm Central Time.



