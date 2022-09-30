Luke Maye Hits Must-See Game Winner Overseas

The former UNC basketball standout is making plays across the globe in the Spanish League.

The Maye family continues to make headlines across the Tar Heel Nation.

With Drake taking the Nation by Storm as one of the best quarterbacks in the country and Beau joining the UNC basketball Squad as a walk-on, there are plenty of chapters that still need to be written before the Maye family is done in Chapel Hill.

However, the oldest Maye has already secured his spot in the hearts of Carolina fans forever. Luke Maye hit one of the biggest shots in the history of Carolina basketball (and the NCAA tournament) in the 2017 Elite Eight game vs Kentucky. Following a miraculous game-tying three by UK guard Malik Monk, Theo Pinson raced down the floor and pitched the ball to Maye and the rest is, well, history:

Four years ago today… Luke Maye CALLED GAME vs. Kentucky for @UNC_Basketball to advance to the Final Four 😤 pic.twitter.com/gKjxY0lw3V — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 26, 2021

The Tar Heels went on to win the National Championship and complete the 2017 Redemption Tour, but Maye’s career didn’t stop there. Maye won the ACC’s Most Improved Player Award during his Junior Season and made All-ACC teams during both his Junior and Senior seasons.

After he left Chapel Hill, Luke has been overseas, playing for a few different teams across the globe. One thing that hasn’t changed is his ability to step up and hit big-time, clutch shots.

He hit a game-winning three from the right wing for Covira Granada of the Spanish League earlier today, that might remind some UNC fans of the famous jumper he hit back in 2017:

Luke Maye called game. That’s one heck of a way to start your season. pic.twitter.com/eZu60T2zzH — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) September 29, 2022

While Drake (and Beau) are currently making their names known throughout Tar Heel nation, their older brother was and still is a Carolina legend.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.