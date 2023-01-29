Luke Hughes leads Michigan past Penn State with a four goal night

Blink and you’ll miss it.

That’s the way the No. 7 Michigan hockey team started its Saturday night rematch with No. 6 Penn State. In the span of 44 seconds, the Wolverines went from a home team that blew out its opponent the night before to a team clawing back from a 2-0 deficit.

But then there was Luke Hughes. And he would have none of it.

On the back of a Hughes four-goal night, Michigan (16-9-1 overall, 8-8 Big Ten) found a way to beat Penn State (18-9-1, 8-9-1), 5-4 . Nearly every time they fell, Hughes made a play to even it up, dragging the Wolverines forward for their first Big Ten Sweep of the season through his Offensive performance.

Before that could happen, though, Michigan floundered. It let in those two early goals and played catch up for a large swath of the game. Every time it took a step to dig out of its hole, they slipped right back down into the dirt. Major penalties, overturned goals and near misses plagued them, and the Wolverines seemed to be banging their heads against the wall.

But like a martial artist breaking a board, Hughes smashed right through that adversity. Down 3-0 Midway through the second period, he shot a Puck right off the left post and in, giving his team a pulse. Then he cashed in on a power play one-timer to cut the lead to a single goal. Already, a swagger permeated the Wolverines bench as they celebrated the goal, and their miserable start seemed long behind them as they skated off the ice for the second intermission.

Even when Michigan sustained further hits — as Penn State scored a 4-2 goal that withstood a challenge or when freshman defenseman Seamus Casey and freshman forward Adam Fantilli both sustained injuries of varying severities — Hughes provided a constant source of energy. His skill on the puck kickstarted breakouts through converging Nittany Lions, and his ability to finish completed the comeback.

By the time Hughes scored his fourth goal to put the Wolverines up 5-4, the energy inside Yost Ice Arena crescendoed. All of Michigan’s frustrations with officiating, injuries and their headache of a start evaporated as the puck crashed into the net.

It’s the kind of performance that the Wolverines have needed from him all season. Elevated into a much greater role than his record-breaking freshman year, Hughes has been the lifeblood of Michigan’s defense in many tight games, but the goals haven’t flowed like they did in his 17-goal freshman season.

But Saturday night, Hughes tapped into an Offensive performance unlike any other in his career. And because of it, Michigan improbably turned an instant 2-0 deficit into its first Big Ten Sweep of the season.