Luke Geddes on Writing with a Sense of Humor ‹ Literary Hub

Welcome to I’m a Writer But, where two writers-and talk to other writers-and about their work, their lives, their other work, the stuff that takes up any free time they have, all the stuff they’re not able to get to, and the ways in which any of us get anything done. Plus: book recommendations, bad jokes, okay jokes, despair, joy, and anything else we’ve got going on that week. Hosted by Lindsay Hunter and Alex Higley.

*

In this episode, Luke Geddes (Heart of Junk) talks to us about his ideal relationship with his fans, how readings can go wrong, the unique way his book found a publisher, kitsch and pop culture, and more!

From the episode:

I get a variation on the comic fiction question that often boils down to, “Why is this funny?” No one is ever like, “I noticed your book is totally humorless. It’s really dead serious. Why did you decide to write a book without any sense of humor at all?” No one ever asks that question. But people ask, “Why did you write a funny book?” I wish they would ask people why their books aren’t funny, but they don’t.

________________________