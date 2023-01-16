Luke Donald Says Henrik Stenson Faces Uncomfortable Week In Abu Dhabi

European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald has admitted that the presence of the man he succeeded at this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship could be uncomfortable.

Swede Henrik Stenson had been named team Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain for the Biennial tournament getting under way in September at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. That all changed when the 2016 Open Champion elected to join LIV Golf last July and was stripped of the captaincy, with Donald the beneficiary of the decision.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button